Get to Know ‘Unconventional’ Star and Creator Kit Williamson

Kit Williamson is back and doing what he does best—serving up all the messy, heartfelt, queer chaos we love! If you were obsessed with EastSiders, get ready, because his new show Unconventional is here, and it’s everything.

Born on November 13, 1985, Kit grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, before making his way into the world of film and television. He attended Interlochen Arts Academy, an arts boarding school in Michigan, and later earned his MFA from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television.

Williamson, aka the genius behind EastSiders (yes, that Emmy-nominated, crowdfunded indie gem that landed on Netflix), is giving us another dark comedy masterpiece. Another great thing Williamson got out of EastSiders–husband and EastSiders co-star John Halbach who Williamson married on February 27, 2016.

Unconventional follows queer siblings Noah (played by Kit himself) and Margot (Aubrey Shea) as they try to figure out life, love, and starting a family in their thirties—all while dealing with, well, the world being a complete dumpster fire. It’s about chosen family, literal family, and all the beautiful dysfunction that comes with both.

If you don’t already know Kit Williamson, let’s fix that real quick. He’s not just an actor (though you might’ve seen him as Ed Gifford on Mad Men), he’s an indie film powerhouse. He’s been in the game since 2007, with credits in The Good Wife, Kiss Me, Kill Me, Tenspotting, and a whole lot more. Plus, his latest film, All There Is, is currently in post-production, so you know he’s always working on something.

But Unconventional isn’t just about the laughs and drama—it’s super timely. In a chat with HuffPost, Kit made it clear that LGBTQ+ representation isn’t up for debate. This show isn’t here to make people comfortable; it’s here to be real. His take? “If it’s ‘too gay’ for somebody who doesn’t want to see LGBTQ+ people on screen, mission accomplished.” Iconic.

Honestly, why should queer stories have to be toned down to fit a straight narrative? Especially now, when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack left and right. We need stories that reflect real queer lives—messy, hilarious, emotional, and everything in between.

So, where can you watch Unconventional? It’s streaming for free on Revry, the LGBTQ+ platform dedicated to amplifying queer voices. If you’re in the mood for a show that’s smart, funny, and full of heart (and just the right amount of chaos), this one’s for you.

Kit Williamson is at it again, and I, for one, am absolutely here for it. Unconventional also stars James Bland, Briana Venskus, Kathy Griffin, Beau Bridges, Willam, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laith Ashley, and more. Get ready to laugh, cry, and maybe even text your chosen family after every episode. Who said being a hot gay mess in your 30s wasn’t peak TV content?

