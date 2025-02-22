Labels are so Last Season with Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard has always been a bit of a mystery. The Love Island star, who charmed audiences with his dance moves and finished in fourth place with Maura Higgins, has been refreshingly open about his approach to love—and now, he’s taking things to a whole new level by revealing that he “wouldn’t rule out” dating a man in the future.

It wasn’t exactly a bombshell. Curtis has never been one to follow conventional paths, and his past moments on the show had fans raising eyebrows—especially when he kissed his mate Tommy Fury on the lips and told him he loved him. Curtis’ openness to any kind of love seems to challenge the rigid boxes society likes to put people into. And for that, we should all be grateful.

In 2019, Curtis said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday, “Love is blind.” A cliche, yes—but one that sums up his approach to relationships perfectly. “I can never ever say what will happen in the future,” he continued. “I wouldn’t rule anything out. You can never put a label on anything.” The message? Love is love, no matter who it’s with.

This isn’t a new take for Curtis, who has always defied labels in the most refreshing way. While most of his Love Island journey involved dating women (Amy Hart and Maura Higgins, to be specific), he’s never been afraid to show affection for his male friends. His kiss with Tommy Fury was one of the most talked-about moments in Love Island history, with viewers unsure of what to make of it. Curtis’ mom, however, had his back, defending his right to express himself however he sees fit, regardless of societal norms.

Curtis’ unapologetic self-expression is a subtle yet powerful message: you don’t need to announce your sexuality in a grand gesture or “come out” to justify how you love. He’s comfortable enough with who he is to avoid labels and let love unfold in whatever shape it takes.

And it seems that his willingness to embrace this open-minded approach to romance isn’t just about avoiding labels—it’s about living authentically. In his own words, “I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now, but you can never put a label on anything.” Curtis isn’t making any grand proclamations about his sexuality—he’s simply saying that love is fluid, and so is he.

Perhaps what’s most refreshing about Curtis is his belief that love shouldn’t be boxed into categories. In a world where LGBTQ+ individuals are still fighting for representation and acceptance, Curtis’ lack of need for labels feels like an act of solidarity in its own way. Why should anyone—straight or gay—have to define their sexuality when all that matters is whether you’re happy and loved?

It’s a sentiment that we could all stand to adopt. If a reality TV star with millions of eyes on him can live so freely, why can’t the rest of us? The days of forcing people into neat, tidy boxes based on who they date or how they identify should be over, and Curtis is doing his part to help push that change forward.

So, when it comes to Curtis Pritchard and his future in love—whether it’s with a woman, a man, or anyone in between—one thing is for certain: he’s a champion of living without labels. And maybe that’s the most important lesson he can teach us all: love is love, and that’s all it needs to be.

