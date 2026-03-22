Penis Size: Why It’s Not What Makes You a Great Lover

Let’s talk about the one thing that seems to be on everyone’s mind—penis size. Whether you’re scrolling through dating apps or catching locker room chatter, it’s hard to escape the pressure. But what if I told you that size isn’t everything? In fact, it might not even be close. A recent study from Bespoke Surgical, a medical practice in New York, gives us the lowdown on penis size across the U.S. and a whole lot more about confidence, relationships, and what really matters when you’re getting intimate.

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The Big Boys: Where Does Length Matter Most?

If you’ve ever wondered where the big numbers live, wonder no more. Iowa, South Carolina, and Arizona are claiming the top spots for average penis size. Iowa, in particular, is the MVP of the bunch, with an average erect length of 7.13 inches. Right behind are South Carolina (7.04 inches) and Arizona (7.01 inches). The rest of the top five includes New York (6.72 inches) and Indiana (6.68 inches). It’s safe to say these states have a little something to brag about when it comes to “length.”

But, before you start planning your move to Iowa, let’s dial it back for a second. This data is self-reported, meaning that a fair chunk of respondents (67%, to be exact) might be rounding up just a bit. Let’s face it: we’ve all known someone who adds a little extra to their measurements, especially when the topic comes up in front of a group. But even with the self-reporting caveat, the results do offer a window into our collective obsession with the size of, well, things.

Confidence and Size: How Measurements Impact Self-Esteem

Despite the dominance of size in public discussions, the study reveals a far more complex picture, especially when it comes to confidence. Nearly half of gay men (47%) said that their penis size impacts their self-confidence, compared to just 36% of straight men. No shocker there: we live in a world that often associates worth with appearance, and penis size has long been a subject of comparison. But what does this comparison actually do to our sense of self?

For gay men, it seems that there’s a lot more pressure to measure up—sometimes literally. In fact, 84% of gay men reported that they’ve compared their size to others, which is more than double the 45% of straight men who admitted to doing the same. It’s clear that size plays a big role in how we perceive ourselves and others, but does that comparison actually impact how good we feel about ourselves? The answer: not necessarily.

What Really Matters? Spoiler: It’s Not the Length of the Package

Here’s the most revealing part of the study: when it comes to what truly makes someone a great lover, 96% of gay men said that skill and emotional connection matter far more than measurements. That’s right. While we’ve all been guilty of a little body-envy from time to time, the truth is that how you connect with someone is infinitely more important than the inches you bring to the table. And let’s be real, when was the last time someone left a date saying, “Well, that was great, but I wish the anatomy had been a little bigger”?

This brings us to the next debate: girth versus length. Sixty percent of all respondents (across genders) said that girth is more important than length. But hold onto your hats—gay men, as usual, have their own perspective. Sixty percent of us prioritize length over girth. There’s something about that extra inch that calls to us, it seems. But what does this really mean? Are we actually that obsessed with measurements, or are we just playing into cultural expectations?

Emotional Connection: The Real Winner in Bed

Let’s stop pretending that dimensions are what truly make the difference in the bedroom. The numbers don’t lie: 63.9% of people surveyed said that emotional connection is the most important factor in intimate moments, followed closely by chemistry and compatibility at 63.5%. Physical attraction? A mere 38.4%. And, when you look at the stats, body measurements were an afterthought, coming in at a low 8.1%. So, maybe all that stress over whether your pants are packing the right amount of heat is a little misplaced.

Dr. Evan Goldstein, founder of Bespoke Surgical, really nails it: “It’s no secret we’re culturally obsessed with inches. But when it comes down to it, people care a lot more about connection—both mentally and physically.” So, while it might be fun (or a little too fun) to compare, the real secret to a fulfilling relationship and a great time in bed? It’s how you make someone feel—emotionally, mentally, and physically. Measurements just don’t factor into that equation as much as we think they do.

Confidence, Connection, and Skill: The Winning Combo

At the end of the day, this study offers more than just a breakdown of anatomy by state. It’s a reminder that, when it comes to intimacy, what really counts is the connection you have with someone. It’s how you make them feel, how you communicate, and how well you can connect emotionally and physically. That’s what makes someone a great lover—not the inches or the girth. And if you happen to be from Iowa with a healthy 7.13-inch average? Well, more power to you—but just don’t let it define you.

So, next time you’re feeling insecure about your measurements, remember: confidence, connection, and a little bit of skill are far more important than any number. And hey, if you’ve got all of those things in place, the measurement will be the least of your worries.

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