Laron Gigger’s Journey to Becoming a Roller Skating Fashion Icon

Laron Gigger isn’t just another TikTok star—he’s a force of nature. From his iconic splits on roller skates to his bold, unapologetic queer style, Laron has gone from skating at his local rink in Atlanta to becoming the first-ever Black queer roller skater to grace a mainstream runway at Milan Fashion Week. But beyond the glitz and glamor, who is Laron Gigger really?

RELATED: ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Flexes Hot Bod in Milan

Skating into the Spotlight

Advertisement

Laron didn’t start out with dreams of fame. As a kid in Atlanta, roller skating was simply something fun to do with friends, a way to stay active. But when he laced up his skates, he quickly realized there weren’t many people who looked like him in the rink—especially not many queer people.

“At first, I didn’t see people like me, and that was tough,” Laron admits. “But I couldn’t let that stop me. I showed up as myself—unapologetically me.”

Advertisement

He took that attitude to TikTok, where his videos of skating, voguing, and pulling off daring tricks went viral. Soon, his boldness was catching the attention of not just fans, but the fashion world.

A DM That Changed Everything

Laron’s big break came when he received a message from DSQUARED2, the renowned fashion brand behind collaborations with Beyoncé and Madonna. The founders, Dean and Dan Caten, were so impressed by Laron’s unique style that they invited him to Milan for a collaboration. What Laron didn’t know was that they were about to ask him to skate in their runway show for Milan Fashion Week.

Advertisement

“I thought it was just a meeting, but they had a private car waiting for me,” Laron recalls. “I had no idea what was coming next.”

Milan Fashion Week: The Moment He Made History

At Milan Fashion Week, Laron became the first-ever Black queer roller skater to walk a mainstream runway. The moment was nerve-wracking, but also exhilarating. As soon as Laron hit the runway, he knew he had to do it for his community, showing up with confidence and flair, complete with his signature splits and voguing.

“It wasn’t just about me—it was about every queer kid who feels like they don’t belong. I had to show them it was possible,” he says.

Advertisement

The internet exploded with love for his show-stopping moment, cementing Laron’s place as a queer icon and trailblazer in the fashion world.

Building Community

But for Laron, it’s never been about fame. It’s about creating a space where people can feel seen and celebrated for who they are. He recently hosted his first “Be Who You Are” skate party in Atlanta, attracting over 400 people to celebrate self-expression and inclusivity.

“I didn’t have that growing up, so if I can create a space for others to feel safe and accepted, it means everything,” he says.

Advertisement

What’s Next?

With his social media following growing and more projects on the horizon, Laron is just getting started. “This is only the beginning,” he says with a grin. “I want to show the world that when you’re yourself, anything is possible.”

Laron Gigger is living proof that authenticity is a superpower. He’s not just skating into the future—he’s skating through it, leaving a trail of inspiration for the next generation of queer kids to follow. And if there’s one thing we know, it’s that this roller skating icon is just getting started.

Laron Gigger is here to stay, and the world better get ready.