Lee Pace Opens Up About Coming Out and ‘Heartstopper’s Kit Connor

Lee Pace opened up about coming out and ‘Heartstopper’ star Kit Connor’s experience in a recent interview with Vulture.

The 43-year-old actor revealed that he didn’t feel that he was in the closet, even before publicly coming out through an interview with The New York Times in June 2018.

“I never really thought I was in. I never felt like that was a choice I made. But the media has a way of talking about things,” Pace expressed.

He further stated,

“I feel strongly, and did then as I do now, that I reserve my right to contain multitudes, and I would wish the same for all other actors. I reserve my right to explore all the different facets of humanity through my work and in my life.”

Moreover, the actor brought up the hit Netflix series ‘Heartstopper’ and the show’s actor Kit Connor, who was “forced” to come out as bisexual after being accused of queerbaiting.

“Have you seen the show Heartstopper?,” Pace asked the interviewer.

He continued on by praising Connor, and sharing his thoughts about the ‘Heartstopper’ star being pushed to come out expressing,

“It’s so, so good. And one of the actors faced a similar Tower of Babel about the whole thing. It’s absurd. I look at him, and he’s so great in the show, and all I think is, ‘I want to see what else you do. I want to see all of the people you inhabit in your career.’”

“I actually don’t care about anything else. I don’t want to know it; it’s none of my business anyway. I’d rather take your word for it than some kind of hot take on it, you know?,” the ‘Pushing Daisies’ actor said.

Pace then concluded,

“He’ll choose to reveal himself in the work he does, in the way he interprets characters, in the way he chooses the characters he wants to play.”

