Lenny Kravitz’s Bare Butt Takes A Walk On The Wet Side

Rocker Lenny Kravitz knew how start the year out right when he shared a fresh photo on social media of his bare booty taking a walk on the wet side.

Kravitz gave us an artful view of the left side of his backside strolling out in the water somewhere. The rest of the frame shows open water and the horizon in the distance. Kravitz added the simple caption, “New birth.”

With nearly 540,000 Likes on Instagram, the responses were as candid as the photo.

Actress Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets, Welcome To Chippendales) wrote, “Oh hello” with a sunshine emoji. Talk show host Arsenio Hall asked “You gettin baptized?,” to which another replied, “Probably not, but I did just say ‘Jesus’ really loud in delight when I saw this!”

Today Show weatherman Al Roker added, “Sun’s out, buns out.” And out director/producer Lee Daniels (Precious, Monster’s Ball) chimed in, “I know that’s right.”

This isn’t the first time Instinct has appreciated Kravitz sharing his bodacious bod with InstaFans. Here are just a few of the times Kravitz has highlighted his high-powered abs and more online.