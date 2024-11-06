Why Didn’t Investigators Vet Levi Davis Suspects?

New details have emerged in the disappearance of Levi Davis over two years after the rising talent went missing in Barcelona.

This is a story I’ve followed closely here at Instinct Magazine because I watched Davis during his tenure on UK’s The X Factor: Celebrity Edition in late 2019. This is truly a case of young life cut short way too soon.

There are still so many details that remain unknown in this case, but as history shows, Mr. Davis went missing on October 29, 2022, after leaving the Old Irish Pub in Barcelona, Spain. He left with only a small backpack of belongings, as evident by CCTV footage, and even his passport was left behind. And then… nothing.

Several months after his disappearance, a short video of Levi leaked to the media showing a close-up of the former reality star talking directly to the camera. In the video, he stated that his life was in danger. This was just one of many chilling details in this case, which isn’t attracting much worldwide attention for some reason.

Since then, it’s been alleged that Levi was being blackmailed and harassed by a prominent television producer. It’s alleged that the producer drugged the athlete and filmed him performing sex acts while under the influence – or completely nonconsensual as Levi was not within his right state of mind. Horrible, just horrible.

Part of this story has many theorizing that Levi went to Spain to try and avoid or pay off the blackmailer. What happened after that, of course, remains a mystery to this day, but I think we can all come up with several of our own conspiracies of what happened next.

“My Name is Levi Davis, and My Life is in Danger.” – Instinct Magazine

As well, several witnesses claimed to have seen Levi drowning in the bay, but a search of the waters yielded no substantial findings.

Now, a report profiled by The Advocate, sheds light on the shortcoming by detectives in Spain.

Reports state that Mr. Davis may have gone to Spain to meet someone whom he contacted off Grindr. However, investigators failed to petition to the app for records to see who he was chatting with prior to his disappearance.

Reports state that Mr. Davis’ social media – including Instagram, WhatsApp and OnlyFans – were never thoroughly combed through to look for potential leads. This was even after his WhatsApp account randomly appeared active 17 weeks after his disappearance.

Reports state that investigators never followed up with a British tourist who claimed to see Mr. Davis within the week that he was reported missing.

Imagine the horror and anguish Levi’s family must be feeling knowing their loved one’s disappearance was not investigated to the fullest extent. The longer he remains missing, the less likely it is that he’ll be found alive. If it were me, I’d rather answers to what exactly happened then absolutely nothing at all.

As a black, bisexual man, I hope Levi’s disappearance wasn’t neglected due to prejudice. And I can’t help but wonder how many clues were hiding in plain sight in his social media, just waiting to be discovered. Potential suspects? Potential leads? Reasons why?

Levi Davis became the UK’s first out rugby player when he addressed the media to announce his bisexuality in 2022. He played as a winger for promotions like Bath and Ealing Trailfinders before participating in The X Factor. As part of boyband Try Star, which was comprised of other professional athletes, Levi made it to the final five that season.

Levi’s family is still fighting for answers, constantly appealing to Spain to take more action, to search more CCTV cameras – to dig deeper. Here’s hoping that their continued push brings him home at some point.

Source: The Advocate