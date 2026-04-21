‘Practical Magic 2’ Is Bigger, Darker, and Packed With Secrets

Light your candles and text your coven group chat because Practical Magic 2 just dropped its official teaser—and yes, the Magic is back, but this time it’s keeping secrets.

After 25 years, Practical Magic is finally getting its long-awaited sequel, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprising their roles as the iconic Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian. And from the looks of the teaser? They haven’t lost their bite—or their ability to deliver chaos with impeccable hair.

Recap

Let’s remind you of the original with this trailer of the first Practical Magic.

and for the newest installment…

That One Line? Instantly Iconic

Before we even get into the plot, let’s address the line that already has the internet in a chokehold. Nicole Kidman, in full witchy deadpan mode, casually drops:

“Everyone we love dies. It’s just not great for the Tinder bio.”

Dark. Camp. Painfully funny. Exactly what we signed up for.

New Cast, Big Energy… and Locked Secrets

The next generation steps in with Joey King as Kylie Owens, Sally’s daughter, whose discovery of dark family secrets kicks off the film’s central crisis. Also joining the cast are Maisie Williams and Lee Pace—though their roles are still being kept tightly under wraps.

Which can only mean one thing: they’re important. Like, maybe even plot-twist-level important.

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The Plot: The Magic Gets Darker (And More Personal)

Set 25 years after the original, the sequel follows the Owens family as they face a brand-new crisis—because apparently breaking one curse wasn’t enough.

This time, the story centers on Sally’s daughter (played by Joey King), who begins uncovering hidden truths about the family’s past… and developing powers that might not be entirely safe.

As her abilities grow darker, the Owens women—Sally, Gillian, and their iconic aunts—are pulled into a multi-generational fight to finally break the curse that has haunted them for centuries.

And this isn’t just a local spell-gone-wrong situation. The journey takes them from Massachusetts all the way to the United Kingdom, where the origins of their magic—and their curse—are waiting.

It’s giving: ancestral reckoning. It’s giving: witches on a mission. It’s giving: generational trauma but make it cinematic.

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From Box Office Flop to Cult Classic Royalty

Let’s not forget: Practical Magic didn’t exactly dominate when it first hit theaters in 1998. In fact, it was considered a bit of a flop at the time.

But audiences? They got it.

Over the years, the film found its people—thanks in large part to the undeniable chemistry between Bullock and Kidman. Their sisterly dynamic turned the movie into a full-blown cult classic, the kind you rewatch during a rainy night with wine, snacks, and questionable life decisions.

And now, decades later, that same energy is being revived—with more depth, more darkness, and way higher stakes.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman announce the trailer debut for ‘PRACTICAL MAGIC 2’ pic.twitter.com/F7Zw2awn7L — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 21, 2026

One Familiar Face Is Missing

Of course, not everyone is returning to the coven.

Aidan Quinn, who played Sally’s love interest in the original film, has revealed that he hasn’t been asked to return for the sequel.

Yes, we’re processing.

While it’s unclear how (or if) his character will be addressed in the story, his absence definitely raises questions—especially given how central that romance was to Sally’s arc.

New love interest incoming? Tragic off-screen explanation? Or something even more magical (and complicated)? We’ll have to wait and see.

Based on the Final Chapter of the Story

Practical Magic 2 draws from The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman, which serves as the final installment in the Owens family saga.

So yes—this isn’t just a sequel. It’s the beginning of the end.

And if the source material is anything to go by, we’re in for something emotional, intense, and possibly devastating (in a beautiful, witchy way).

The Magic Is Evolving

What makes this sequel feel so exciting isn’t just the nostalgia—it’s the evolution.

The original was about survival, sisterhood, and breaking free from a curse. This one? It’s about legacy. About what gets passed down. About whether you can truly outrun something that’s been part of your family for generations.

Also, let’s be real: it’s about watching stunning people do dramatic things in excellent coats while casting spells.

Balance.

When Can We See It?

Get your spell books ready: Practical Magic 2 is set to hit theaters this September.

And if the teaser is anything to go by, we’re not just revisiting the Owens family—we’re diving deeper into their world than ever before.

The Magic Never Really Left

If there’s one thing this teaser makes clear, it’s that the Owens women are far from done.

The curse is still there. The stakes are higher. The secrets are darker.

And the Magic?

Stronger than ever.