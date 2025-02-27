LGBTQ+ Cruise Rescues 11 Refugees Adrift

Photo Credit: Randle Roper-Olson (Facebook)

In a remarkable act of heroism, Brilliance of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship currently chartered by LGBTQ+ vacation company VACAYA, rescued 11 refugees stranded in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The individuals were found adrift between Cuba and Mexico, their small vessel at the mercy of the open sea.

Video footage from the cruise ship captured the moment a yellow rescue boat shuttled between the refugees’ vessel and the cruise liner, safely transporting them aboard in small groups. Once onboard, they were provided with medical care, food, water, and warm clothing. Royal Caribbean’s crew acted swiftly, ensuring the safety and well-being of the rescued individuals.

VACAYA, known for being the world’s first large-scale adults-only vacation company catering to the entire LGBTQIAPK community and their straight allies, described the rescue as a first in their eight-year history. The company’s guests and staff came together in an extraordinary display of compassion, collecting dry clothes for the rescued individuals while the ship’s crew delivered emergency aid.

VACAYA’s CEO shared his thoughts on the experience in a heartfelt Facebook post, calling it “an emotional day.” He recounted witnessing the rescue alongside MTV icon Julie Brown, expressing relief that they could provide safety and care for those in need. “It’s sad that some people have to put themselves through such trauma in hopes of finding a better life,” he reflected.

This incredible rescue highlights the humanity that transcends borders and circumstances. While VACAYA and Royal Caribbean are known for offering unforgettable vacations, their role in this life-saving mission proves that kindness and unity can shine even in the most unexpected moments.