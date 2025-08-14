Lukas Gage Reacts to Chris Appleton’s Book Release

Back in 2023, White Lotus actor Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton gave us a plot twist worthy of a season finale: a romantic, intimate, and — let’s be honest — eyebrow-raising wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Appleton’s friend-slash-client Kim Kardashian even officiated the ceremony, flying in her entourage on a private jet like the fairy godmother of luxury elopements.

#LukasGage is reacting to his ex-husband #ChrisAppleton announcing an upcoming self-help memoir on the heels of Lukas’ upcoming book — and it sounds like he’s throwing some shade. pic.twitter.com/5nFIYc9Rxt — TMZ (@TMZ) August 12, 2025

Fast forward just seven months, and the fairy tale took a quick turn. Appleton filed for divorce from Gage, citing the classic Hollywood breakup line: “irreconcilable differences.”

Last week, Appleton made an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, chatting about life post-divorce and life after coming out as a gay man. The visit just so happened to align with the upcoming release of his new book, Your Roots Don’t Define You, scheduled to hit shelves in January 2026.

Here’s where it gets a little spicy: Lukas Gage also released a book this year, titled I Wrote This for Attention. And yes, his release date? January 2025.

Photo Credit: Simon and Schuster

So when TMZ caught up with Gage on the streets of L.A., they naturally had to ask: was Appleton’s release date intentionally close to his?

Gage’s response? The man kept it classy:

“I’m honored to be influential in someone else’s release date of their book.”

When pressed on whether Appleton did it on purpose, Gage stayed coy. “I’m not sure,” he said, adding that it was a surprise to find both books launching in January — just one year apart.

From there, Gage didn’t spill much more tea. But his cool, unbothered demeanor seemed to suggest he’s not here to feed the rumor mill. Maybe it’s just a coincidence. Maybe it’s fate’s way of keeping their names intertwined. Or maybe… people are just making something out of nothing.

Regardless, one thing’s for sure: even with a high-profile marriage, a whirlwind divorce, and now dueling book drops, Lukas Gage knows how to keep it poised. The gays will decide whether this is coincidence, shade, or just the best marketing plot twist either could ask for.

