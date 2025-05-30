Lukas Gage’s Dirty Thirty Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Lukas Gage—actor, author, attention-seeker (his words, not ours)—has officially entered his 30s, and we’re throwing metaphorical confetti to celebrate the icon who gave us everything from The White Lotus to deeply unfiltered memoir musings. From chaotic screen king to breakout author, Lukas is not only aging like fine wine, he’s aging like an entire vineyard—lush, complex, and ready to pour the drama.

Advertisement

Back in January, Gage added “best-selling author” to his growing résumé with the release of his bombshell memoir, I Wrote This for Attention. And let’s just say, he nailed the assignment. In his signature raw-yet-razor-sharp style, the book tackles everything from his West Coast childhood and family fractures to sex, addiction, and borderline personality disorder. Basically, it’s like Lukas ripped open his diary, edited it for maximum truth and entertainment, and handed it to us on a glitter-covered platter.

Happy 30th birthday to diva Lukas Gage‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/LrZagP87ho — Bea B.🎀 (@_beadraws_) May 28, 2025

RELATED: Lukas Gage on Gay Sex Scenes and Defying Hollywood Gender Norms

Advertisement

But don’t just take our word for it—Colleen Hoover called it “raw, provocative, chaotic, and—dare I say—slutty.” Mike White, Lukas’ White Lotus director and chaos whisperer, praised its brutal honesty, while Riley Keough described it as “unhinged and heartwarming.” Molly Shannon, legend that she is, admitted it moved her to both laughter and tears. Not bad for a guy who claims he’s just in it for the attention.

On screen, Lukas is keeping busy and keeping us fed. Most recently, he starred in the dark sci-fi thriller Companion alongside Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid. And coming soon: a mystery role in the film adaptation of BookTok’s favorite, People We Meet on Vacation, where he’ll be starring opposite Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, and Lucien Laviscount. We’re buzzing with curiosity (and thirst, respectfully).

Advertisement

With his blend of talent, charm, and cheekbones sharp enough to slice through emotional baggage, Lukas Gage is a force we’re thrilled to be witnessing in real time. Whether he’s onscreen, on the page, or just stealing our attention in yet another thirst trap, Lukas continues to be the moment.

So here’s to Lukas Gage—30, thriving, and unapologetically himself. May this next decade bring even more chaos, creativity, and confessions. We’ll be here, flipping pages and hitting play.