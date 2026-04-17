Luke Evans at 47: Shirtless, Abs on Display, and Too Hot for Broadway

It’s official: Luke Evans is a fine wine, and on his 47th birthday, he’s just getting better with age. The actor—currently dazzling Broadway audiences as the unapologetically fabulous Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show—celebrated his milestone in the only way that makes sense: with a shirtless workout reel on Instagram that left fans clutching their pearls (and possibly their hearts).

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Age Who? Evans Proves He’s Not Slowing Down

Let’s talk about that workout video, shall we? In a move that’s equal parts jaw-dropping and show-stopping, Evans shared a clip of himself flexing, lip-syncing to Goldfrapp’s Ooh La La, and looking like he could bench press our entire crush list. The caption? “Cardio? Nah… Broadway show? Yeah!” If there was ever a way to remind us that age is just a number, this was it. With a body like that, Evans is giving “Dad Bod Who?” and turning 47 into an Olympic sport.

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Frank-N-Furter on Broadway: The Latex Legend

And let’s not forget where Evans is truly shining: the Broadway stage. As Dr. Frank-N-Furter, he’s bringing the Rocky Horror cult classic to life in all its leather, heels, and latex glory. Strutting across Studio 54 in a leather harness, thigh-high heels, and a latex jockstrap (yes, you read that right), Evans is proving that a little bit of muscle and a lot of sass go a long way.

His performance has gone viral (and we’re not just talking about his abs). Every night, he commands the stage with the kind of magnetism that only Frank-N-Furter could pull off. And with the show running until July 19, 2026, you’ve got plenty of time to witness this incredible transformation. Trust us: it’s not just the show you’re going to remember—it’s the man in the show.

Luke Evans: Lover Extraordinaire

But let’s move from muscles to heartstrings, shall we? While chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Evans revealed just how attentive and passionate he is in relationships. “Attentive, passionate, and sensual,” he said. We’ve got chills. He also opened up about his partner, Fran Tomas, revealing that he was immediately drawn to Tomas’ smile. And naturally, Evans teased, “There were a few other things straight after that.” We see you, Luke. We see you.

Happy Birthday, Luke Evans—Still Serving All the Feels

Here’s to you, Luke Evans, for being not just a Broadway legend but a dreamboat with an Instagram game that could make anyone weak in the knees. We’re raising a glass to your 47 years of fabulousness—and to the 47 more that we hope include more shirtless workouts and Rocky Horror shenanigans. In true Frank-N-Furter fashion: “Give yourself over to absolute pleasure”—and Evans, we’ll be right there with you, every step of the way.