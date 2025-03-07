Luke Fetherston’s Rom-Com Revolution: Gay Bestie Who Steals the Show

When Luke Fetherston landed a role in the romantic comedy Picture This, he didn’t just see it as another gig — he saw it as a chance to “validate younger LGBTQ+ people’s experiences.” And while that’s a noble mission, let’s not forget that there’s another perk that only a few lucky actors get to enjoy: biking to set. “My character’s a gay man in his 30s living in [the London borough of] Hackney, and I’m all of those things. I didn’t have to dig that deep,” Fetherston joked, showing that his sense of humor is just as sharp as his acting chops. “It’s completely bizarre when you book a job and then you suddenly realize that you’re 10 minutes down the road.”

Yes, friends, sometimes the universe conspires to give us exactly what we want — even if it’s a rom-com with a side of convenient London commute. Picture This drops on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday, and it’s one rom-com you’ll actually want to binge with a group of friends. Directed by Prarthana Mohan, it’s based on the 2024 Australian comedy Five Blind Dates and stars Simone Ashley from Bridgerton as Pia, a lovesick Londoner trying to navigate her career and personal life. Enter Jay (played by Fetherston), her best friend and the one person who’s got her back through it all.

Is Luke Fetherston just a Sidekick?

If you’re thinking “oh, here we go, another gay best friend trope,” well, buckle up. Jay is not just a sidekick — he’s a fully realized character with his own emotional arc. Sure, he’s there to help Pia, but he’s also living his own journey, and Fetherston’s portrayal of him brings depth and nuance to a role that’s often relegated to being the comedic relief.

As Fetherston explains, “Jay is a constant for Pia and has this emotional arc that he goes on with her. He really listens to Pia, whereas some of her family don’t. He sees her and he appreciates what she’s going through and is able to try and lift her out of the fog and send her on her way.”

Can we take a moment to appreciate how rare it is for a gay character to actually be part of a romantic comedy in a way that feels authentic and not just as a punchline or a prop? It’s like a unicorn galloping across the rom-com landscape, and we’re here for it. “It’s always nice for our community to see gay men playing gay roles,” Fetherston said. “It’s more visibility for us, which is only a good thing.”

Fetherston’s career hasn’t always been this straightforward. The actor, who hails from Scotland and grew up in East London, began his career in musical theater — performing in shows like Funny Girl and Fiddler on the Roof. But it wasn’t until he moved into television that he truly started finding roles that resonated with him, including his memorable performance in Pandora and Still Up. Still, Picture This is different, and not just because it’s his big rom-com debut. It’s the kind of project that feels like fate.

“It gave me a chance to reunite with Simone,” he said, recalling how the two actors first met more than a decade ago at an acting workshop. “We hadn’t seen each other for a long time, but we already had that familiarity. The relationship between Jay and Pia just flourished on-screen, because we had that comfortability with each other.” That kind of chemistry isn’t something that can be faked, and it’s one of the things that makes the movie so special. Watching them interact, you can feel the ease between them, like they’ve been friends for years — because, well, they have.

And if you’re thinking that Picture This will be the last time you see Fetherston, you’re in luck. The actor has also landed a key role in the third season of The Wheel of Time, which hits Amazon Prime Video on March 13. But for now, he’s basking in the rom-com glow. If you’re wondering what his favorite rom-coms are, the answer will make you feel like you’re chatting with an old friend at a coffee shop. “Clueless and Notting Hill,” he says. If those classics aren’t on your rewatch list, then what are you even doing with your life?

Fetherston has already proved he’s got the chops for romantic comedy, but his talent is so much more versatile than that. He’s ready for whatever comes next, and we’re here for it — whether it’s action, drama, or more rom-coms that allow queer characters to take center stage.

At its core, Picture This is about friendship, growth, and navigating the messiness of life — and for Fetherston, it’s a chance to show audiences that gay characters don’t have to be just background players in someone else’s love story. Sometimes, we get to be the ones driving the narrative forward, making our own connections, and living fully. So grab your popcorn, text your friends, and get ready to watch a gay best friend who’s not just an accessory — he’s an integral part of the story, and honestly, we could all use more of that in our lives.

