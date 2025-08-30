Luke Macfarlane Gave Us the Gayest ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode of All Time

Luke Macfarlane just lived out the gayest version of a Jeopardy! fantasy: standing on the iconic stage, geeking out over Ken Jennings, and then spiraling into a comedic breakdown… all while filming a television show. No, this isn’t fan fiction—it’s Platonic on Apple TV+.

In the latest episode that aired August 27, Macfarlane’s character Charlie—a devoted Jeopardy! nerd—gets the golden ticket to appear on the show. Dream come true, right? Until, of course, he bombs spectacularly. The meltdown that follows includes a fully deranged (and hilarious) home invasion of a Jeopardy! producer, with Seth Rogen in tow. As one does.

Advertisement

But for Macfarlane, who is known to Hallmark gays as the king of holiday romance and to Bros fans as one half of that rare unicorn—a queer romcom lead—the whole thing was more than just scripted fun. It was deeply personal.

RELATED: Luke Macfarlane Is About to Make Your Hallmark Holidays Even Gayer

“I am a real Jeopardy fan in real life, and I’m a Ken Jennings fan,” Macfarlane told PEOPLE, with the same enthusiasm many of us reserve for poppers and a well-pulled espresso shot. “I remember watching him doing that amazing sort of historic run all those years ago. So it was actually kind of crazy seeing him.”

Advertisement

Let’s pause here: Imagine locking eyes with Ken Jennings across the Jeopardy! set while knowing every obscure fact about 14th-century Mongol rulers that he does. It’s a little bit nerdy, a little bit flirty, and—let’s be honest—lowkey gay canon.

RELATED: Luke Macfarlane Reveals His Celebrity Crush & Oddest Turn-Ons!

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is Ken Jennings,’ and he couldn’t be more lovely,” Macfarlane added. He described Jennings as “bright and funny, and in that way with a truly intelligent person.” Translation: Ken could absolutely win trivia night at any queer dive bar, and look good doing it.

Advertisement

And in case you were wondering—yes, Jennings is the kind of person who casually drops encyclopedic knowledge in everyday conversation. “When he started asking me questions about myself and where I’m from, I told him where I was from, and he was like, ‘Oh yes, that town is famous for A, B, C, D, E, F, G,’” Macfarlane said. “Like, he just knows stuff. He’s a very clever guy.”

Now, if you’re thinking, “Wait… does Luke want to actually go on Jeopardy!?” the answer is: of course he does. Because one fake Jeopardy! experience is never enough for a true trivia gay.

Advertisement

“I’ll tell you what, they asked me to do it,” he revealed, about a possible Celebrity Jeopardy! appearance. “It hasn’t worked out with my schedule yet, but maybe in the future. Yeah, maybe in the future!”

Look, whether or not we ever see Macfarlane buzz in for real, this crossover moment is a cultural touchstone. It’s Luke Macfarlane, an openly gay actor, embodying a tender kind of nerdiness that’s usually reserved for straight sitcom dads. It’s comedy that doesn’t punch down. It’s high camp meets high culture—Jeopardy! meets hijinks.

Advertisement

And, let’s be honest: it’s also proof that yes, even if you’re gay, handsome, and the face of Hallmark’s most heterosexual content, you’re still allowed to lose your mind a little over Ken Jennings.

Final Jeopardy: Who is living our collective gay trivia dream?

Answer: Luke Macfarlane.

(We’ll take Icons for $1,000, Alex.)

Source: People