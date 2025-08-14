Luke Macfarlane Reveals His Celebrity Crush & Oddest Turn-Ons!

Actor Luke Macfarlane recently found himself on the Watch What Happens Live hot seat, alongside his Platonic co-stars, Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. The trio is currently promoting the second season of the Apple TV+ series, and things got delightfully messy when Cohen hit Macfarlane with a classic game of “pillow talk” questions. Let’s just say—he did not disappoint.

RELATED: Luke Macfarlane’s Built-Not-Bought Lifestyle

First Celebrity Crush: The Controversy Behind Mark Wahlberg

Advertisement

When Cohen asked the group about their first celebrity crush, Rose Byrne’s answer was as sweet and universally accepted as one could expect: the iconic Kylie Minogue. But when it was Macfarlane’s turn, he dropped a bombshell: “Controversially, it was Mark Wahlberg.” Cue the collective gasp from the audience.

RELATED: Luke MacFarlane Gets Sweaty and Sexy in ‘Platonic’ Season 2

While Watch What Happens Live often gets spicy, Cohen didn’t blink an eye. “There’s nothing controversial about that,” he said, referring to Wahlberg’s peak Calvin Klein days when he was everywhere. True—Wahlberg was one of the biggest pin-up boys of the ’90s, who could forget those abs?

Advertisement

But then Cohen dug a little deeper, and the layers of that “controversial” crush started to unravel. Wahlberg, who was once celebrated as a heartthrob, faced significant backlash from GLAAD back in 1992 for his public support of anti-gay dancehall artist Shabba Ranks. Even worse, reports later surfaced about his involvement in a string of hate crime-related incidents during his teenage years. So while Macfarlane’s crush on Wahlberg was rooted in those glistening Calvin ads, the legacy of Wahlberg’s past actions is much more complicated. Talk about layers.

Sticky-Out Ears? Macfarlane’s Strangest Turn-On

Now, let’s shift gears to Macfarlane’s turn-on revelation, which is, well, unusual, to say the least. When Cohen pressed him for his “oddest turn-on,” Macfarlane, who is openly gay, didn’t hesitate to reveal his niche affection: “I have a thing for men with sticky-out ears.” You read that right.

Advertisement

Naturally, Cohen couldn’t resist connecting the dots and asked, “Like Russell Tovey?” to which Macfarlane enthusiastically replied, “Yes, he’s a perfect example!” So, it turns out the actor’s love for adorable ear protrusions isn’t just a personal quirk—it’s a thing. In case you need a visual, think of the gorgeous Russell Tovey sporting those perfectly sticky-out ears of his, and voilà—Macfarlane’s dream man.

The Lover in Three Words… Uh, Cringe?

When pressed to describe himself as a lover in three words, Macfarlane squirmed in his seat, clearly not thrilled with the question. After an awkward pause and some visible cringing, he offered the bare-bones response: “Listen, touch, kiss.” It wasn’t quite the poetic, steamy revelation many fans might have hoped for—but honestly? It was refreshingly simple.

And Then… The Vanderpump Rules Moment

If you’re wondering how far Macfarlane, Byrne, and Rogen were willing to go to entertain us, just wait. Cohen put them on the spot with an iconic challenge: recreate the moment when Kristen Doute yelled “suck a dck” at her boss, Diana from Vanderpump Rules. Macfarlane, Byrne, and Rogen jumped right into the task, delivering a performance that can only be described as epic—full of gusto, drama, and, yes, that signature Watch What Happens Live flair.

Advertisement

@bravowwhl 🚨CLUBHOUSE PLAYHOUSE🚨 Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Luke Macfarlane tackle the VPR “suck a d*ck” scene WWHL ♬ original sound – BravoWWHL – BravoWWHL

Bottom Line: Macfarlane, Unfiltered

From confessing his sticky-out ear fetish to revealing the complexity behind his Mark Wahlberg crush, Macfarlane proved he’s as refreshingly unfiltered as ever. It’s not every day you hear a heartthrob openly dissect the layers of his youthful crush or admit to an ear-based attraction, but that’s exactly what makes him so likable—he’s the kind of guy who isn’t afraid to embrace his quirks.

And honestly? We’re here for it.