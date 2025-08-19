Luke Macfarlane Is About to Make Your Hallmark Holidays Even Gayer

Luke Macfarlane has been serving up some major versatility lately. The actor, who’s played countless queer characters over his career (many in movies that really know how to deliver some rom-com realness), is proving that he can switch gears like a pro. But in his latest gig, he’s taking on a new challenge: playing a straight guy.

Yes, you heard that right. The 44-year-old, who publicly came out as gay in 2008 while starring on Brothers & Sisters, is now portraying the straight husband of Rose Byrne’s character in the Apple TV+ comedy Platonic. So, how does the actor who made us all swoon in Bros handle playing the opposite side of the spectrum?

“Quite simply, like most actors, gay actors, straight actors, we just need someone to say, ‘I’m gonna give you a shot,’” Luke shared at the show’s Los Angeles premiere, in an interview with Variety. He continued, “The fact is somebody said, ‘That guy who just did this movie Bros, where he gets into a lot of very gay stuff, can play a straight guy,’ and that’s truly because somebody in power said, ‘I’m going to give you a shot.’”

Someone in power? Platonic’s director, Nicholas Stoller, who also directed Bros. The actor’s grateful for the chance to show that a performer’s range isn’t confined by their own sexuality—just as much as he’s happy to play roles that connect with people, no matter their orientation.

“I love playing gay,” Luke admitted. “I’ll play gay. I’ll play straight. I’ll do anything. I am very versatile.”

And honestly? Same, Luke. Same.

But his range doesn’t stop with Platonic. While we’re used to seeing him in Hallmark’s signature feel-good flicks (shoutout to The 27-Hour Day and The Birthday Wish), Macfarlane’s got something really exciting in the works: a queer holiday movie for the network.

“Hallmark is definitely telling queer stories, so I’ve been trying to find a queer story that would make sense for them… It’s very long development,” Luke teased. Considering the network’s long history of holiday classics, this is one gay Christmas movie we’d gladly put on repeat (instead of watching The Holiday for the 100th time). We’re here for this LGBTQ-inclusive vision of holiday magic, Luke. Count us in.

When asked about why queer holiday films matter, he said, “I think what’s interesting with Hallmark is their brand is so intact and part of their brand has never been to be overtly political. For them, it’s just continuing to tell stories that really resonate with people that can still be an escape from the difficulties of our current situation.”

In other words, it’s not about waving a rainbow flag in everyone’s face—it’s about normalizing queer stories as part of our lives, in the same way that heterosexual love stories are woven into every fabric of our culture. “We all have a queer friend, we all have a queer neighbor, we all have a queer brother or sister… It’s actually just part of life,” Luke added.

Preach, Luke. It’s 2025, and we’re way past the “Will they, won’t they” tropes. It’s time to have characters who just are, no apologies or dramatics.

In the meantime, you can catch Luke Macfarlane in Platonic, streaming now on Apple TV+. With new episodes released every Tuesday, you’ve got more than enough reason to swoon over his straight-laced (yet still lovable) character. After all, the best part of his career might be that he gets to play characters who feel real—whether they’re gay, straight, or somewhere in between.

So here’s to more versatility, more queer stories in every genre, and maybe a genuinely queer Hallmark Christmas movie—one that Luke, and all of us, can really get behind.

Source: Variety