Luke MacFarlane Gets Sweaty and Sexy in ‘Platonic’ Season 2

Alright, you might want to sit down for this one. No, seriously—get comfortable, because the trailer for Platonic season 2 just dropped, and there’s something VERY important you need to know: Luke MacFarlane is doing sweaty, hunky things.

Now, if you’ve been living under a rock, let me give you the rundown. Platonic is a comedy starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as Will and Sylvia—two former besties who reconnect and somehow end up in a whirlwind of hilariously awkward situations. It’s funny, it’s chaotic, and honestly, it’s the kind of messy friendship we all secretly crave.

But then, there’s Charlie. Played by the one and only Luke MacFarlane. Charlie’s Sylvia’s sweet, hilarious, and yes—very hunky—partner. And this season, we get a glimpse of him getting down and dirty at the gym in the trailer. It’s everything we never knew we needed: Muscles + Laughs + MacFarlane’s abs (need I say more?).

The Plot? Yeah, It’s Cute. But Back to Luke MacFarlane

You don’t need a PhD in relationship dynamics to know that Will and Sylvia’s reunion is bound to be a hot mess. In season 2, they’re about to find themselves more tangled up than ever in each other’s lives. Enter Charlie, who, in between trying to support Sylvia, somehow gets roped into the chaos—specifically in the gym. Yes, in the sweaty gym, with Will. And no, we are NOT complaining.

Sure, the show’s about the dynamic between Will and Sylvia (which, let’s face it, could be a bit gay even if it’s “platonic”), but let’s talk about Charlie for a second. The man is a walking reason to hit the gym—or at least watch others do it. It’s impossible not to notice that while he’s cracking jokes and lifting weights, his actual muscles are out here cracking the laws of physics.

Luke MacFarlane: Gay, Funny, and (Did We Mention?) Hot

Here’s the thing: Luke MacFarlane is openly gay, and he’s been rocking that truth since 2008. This means that while he plays straight characters like Charlie in Platonic, the depth and authenticity he brings to his roles come from real-life experience. Whether he’s playing a guy who maybe you could bring home to meet your parents or a character who’s more the “friend you call for advice on dating,” Luke’s ability to balance the funny with the heart makes him pretty much impossible not to love.

So, while Charlie might be straight in the series, don’t worry—MacFarlane’s got your heart (and his own) covered.

So, What’s Next?

If season 2 of Platonic can deliver on the sweat and laughs we’re seeing in the trailer, then we’re all in for a treat. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to watch a show that mixes deep belly laughs with the charm of Luke MacFarlane’s body doing heavy lifting (literally)?

Platonic season 2 lands on Apple TV+ on August 6, so mark your calendars. Until then, we suggest rewatching the trailer as many times as you want. It’s totally for “research purposes,” right? (I’m not judging.)

Get ready for more moments of sweaty hilarity, gym banter, and Charlie being the sweet, hunky guy we never knew we needed in our lives.

Watch the trailer. Go ahead, enjoy the view. You know you want to.