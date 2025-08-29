MAFS’ Liam & Samuel Are Engaged—And It’s the Queer News We Deserve

They say love finds you when you least expect it—or when you’re navigating a televised social experiment with an overzealous production team and a camera in your face. For Married at First Sight alumni Liam Cooper and Samuel Levi, that unexpected twist came post-experiment, post-heartbreak, and very much off-script.

In a development that’s giving rom-com realness with a dash of reality TV redemption, Cooper—MAFS Australia’s first openly bisexual groom—has officially announced his engagement to Levi, who appeared on the 2019 New Zealand version of the franchise. That’s right, from “married at first sight” to engaged after several DMs and a healthy amount of off-camera bonding, these two have flipped the script on what happily ever after can look like.

Cooper, who stole hearts (and Twitter timelines) back in 2021 during MAFS Australia’s eighth season, was originally paired with Georgia Fairweather. In a memorable scene that scored points for visibility, Cooper came out as bisexual to his then-wife, who responded with grace: “As long as you’re the one for me.”

Alas, dinner parties got dramatic, feelings were hurt, and their on-screen love fizzled. But what fizzled with Fairweather clearly sparked with Levi—who had his own short-lived MAFS NZ arc with Tayler Morgan. The Kiwis didn’t stick, but the glow-up is undeniable.

Fast forward to August 23, and Instagram served as the new aisle. Liam popped the question, and queer joy popped off.

“A day I’ll never forget,” Cooper wrote. “I asked my best friend, my soulmate, my forever, to marry me @_samuellevi.”

Let the collective swooning commence.

Levi shared his side of the love story with equal parts sparkle and sincerity. The proposal, which went down at the lush Hepburn Bathhouse & Spa in Daylesford, Victoria, came with cozy robes, steamy mineral pools, and that one perfect moment.

“Still pinching myself. On 20.08.25, my best friend asked me to be his forever,” Levi wrote.

“We’ve loved keeping our love offline for some time now, but this is too special not to share. A real wedding to come for both of us.”

Of course, what’s a proposal without a post-bathhouse bash? Levi added:

“To top it off, some of my nearest and dearest (who knew before I did!) pulled off the most beautiful little surprise celebration afterwards to end the weekend on the highest of highs.”

You love to see it. No seriously, you love to see it. The queer community, too often fed tragic arcs and trauma tropes, thrives on love stories like this—where the bisexual groom doesn’t get sidelined, and the NZ import becomes the happy ending.

In a reflective moment, Levi tipped his hat to the very show that started it all:

“Our story continues… but here’s where it all began, 4 years ago. Who would have thought a show like Married At First Sight would have brought us and this love story together?”

Okay, so maybe reality TV is good for something other than group fights and wine-throwing. Sometimes, amidst the chaos, it accidentally matches two people who weren’t meant to be married at first sight—but who figured it out anyway.

To Liam and Samuel: thank you for letting us peek into your offline love, and for reminding us all that sometimes, love is just a few camera crews (and exes) away.

Here’s to visibility, vulnerability, and very real love. Congratulations, boys. Now go give us the queer wedding of the century.