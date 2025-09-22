MAFS UK’s Davide Reveals He Was Kicked Out After Coming Out

Love is a journey, and sometimes the road is rockier than we’d like. For Davide Anica, the road to happiness has had its share of sharp turns, but now he’s back in the driver’s seat, ready to steer toward something real. The Married at First Sight UK star recently shared a deeply personal story that resonated with many viewers, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, revealing how his coming out led to being kicked out of his family home — and how it only made him stronger in the pursuit of love.

On the latest season of the popular reality show, Anica, a 34-year-old flight attendant, opened up to his fellow contestants about his difficult relationship with his father, who struggled to understand his sexuality. “Dad kicked me out. He just didn’t understand it. He didn’t get it,” he said, his words carrying the weight of years of emotional turmoil. Yet, in a hopeful twist, Davide confirmed that the relationship has since been repaired. “I love my dad and he loves me,” he shared, giving us all a glimpse of reconciliation.

Advertisement

RELATED: MAFS’ Liam & Samuel Are Engaged—And It’s the Queer News We Deserve

While his parents won’t be attending his wedding on the show, Davide isn’t letting that get in the way of his big day. He plans to FaceTime his mom, a tender gesture that hints at the deeper connections in his life, even if they’re not all in person. Meanwhile, his father’s message of support, “You got this. Anything will be better than the last one,” seems to be a nod to the complicated but ultimately loving relationship they share now.

But even with all that healing, it’s clear Davide’s journey hasn’t been easy. The pain of his previous engagement, which ended after two years, still stings. “I wanted kids, I wanted to get married. I thought we were on the same page. Turns out we weren’t. And that broke me. That broke my heart,” he revealed. However, in classic Davide style, he’s not letting heartbreak keep him down. “I’m here to find love,” he said, adding, “I’m ready for this.”

Advertisement

When speaking with the brides during a hen night, Davide shared his determination not to settle. “I’ve been through a lot, but I don’t want to settle. The only thing that settles in this household is dust, and I’m not dust, so I’m not settling.” Well, if that’s not a mood, I don’t know what is.

In the first episode, viewers were introduced to Davide’s groom-to-be, Keye Luke, and it’s clear that their connection is already something special. The couple quickly bonded over their shared experiences with love and loss. Luke opened up about his first marriage, revealing that he married his first boyfriend at just 19. “We were together for six and a half, nearly seven years,” he shared. But, like many of us, things didn’t always go according to plan. “Our relationship just became really bad. We brought out the worst in each other. He cheated on me. I left and filed for divorce.”

In that moment, Davide, who’s no stranger to hardship, was there to console him: “We both need the reassurance, and that is something we can build together.” It’s a reminder that love, even when it’s been broken, can be rebuilt with trust, vulnerability, and a little bit of help from the right person.

Advertisement

For anyone who’s struggled with coming out or found themselves lost after the end of a relationship, Davide’s story is a testament to resilience and the importance of finding someone who truly understands you. As he says, “I’m here to find love” — and in a world where so many are still navigating their own journeys, his quest feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

Advertisement

So, for all the Davides and Keyes out there, Married at First Sight UK might just be the reminder we all need: there’s always hope for a new beginning, no matter where we’re starting from.

Catch the first episode of Married at First Sight UK now on Channel 4’s website. Who knows? Maybe this season’s love stories will have you believing in the magic of second chances, too.