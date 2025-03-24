Margaret Cho On New Album, Liberation, and Finding Light in the Chaos

We may still be early into 2025, but it’s already shaping up to be a standout year for queer multi-hyphenate Margaret Cho.

Last month, the Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, and singer made a powerful return to the music scene with Lucky Gift, an 11-track album bursting with anthemic pop and raw emotion. It marks her first full-length release since 2016’s American Myth, which further cemented her status as a boundary-pushing artist.

A vibrant power-pop collection, Lucky Gift showcases Cho’s creative range and signature boldness. With lyrics that explore love, loss, identity, and resilience, the album offers an intimate portrait of an artist who continues to evolve while staying unapologetically true to herself. It’s a whirlwind of sound and spirit that reflects every facet of Cho’s multifaceted brilliance – equal parts humor, heart, and hard-won wisdom.

“I am thrilled to share this album, which has been many years in the making,” Cho says. “There are tributes to Robin Williams, lost love, found love, and anthems for non-binary and gender non-conforming folx. I collaborated with Garrison Starr and Roger Rocha in different cities at different times, but it all feels like it comes from the same place and the same heart.”

Instinct recently caught up with Cho to dive deeper into what inspired Lucky Gift and her return to music. She also reflects on how the album celebrates queer joy and identity, how it fits into her ever-expanding artistic journey, and shares updates on her ongoing comedy tour, Live & Livid, her passionate LGBTQ+ advocacy, and upcoming acting projects.

Check out the full video interview below.

Margaret Cho…

