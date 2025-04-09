Mark Consuelos Almost Naked for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2025 Campaign

Mark Consuelos is back at it, stripping down for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2025 campaign, and we’re not mad about it. The 54-year-old actor and host, who was named the brand’s first-ever male global ambassador in 2024, is showing off more than just his modeling skills in these daring new shots.

In one photo, Consuelos sports nothing but a dark trench coat, knee-high socks, and loafers, leaving us to question if we came for the shoes — or the view. As he puts it, “I love my Stuart Weitzman shoes… I look and feel my best in them, and I think this really shows.” And honestly, it shows. If loafers can make a man look that good, we’re all in for the ride.

The campaign also features Consuelos casually rocking a shirt tied around his waist, socks, and leather derbies — an effortlessly stylish look that’s somehow making us rethink our entire wardrobe. Photographer Ned Rogers, who shot the Fall 2024 campaign, is back behind the lens, continuing the brand’s dive into the modern man’s life with sleek and sexy designs.

And let’s not forget the campaign’s emotional depth. This isn’t just about looking good, it’s about the power of confidence and style. As Consuelos said, the concept of the campaign is “strong, sophisticated, and sexy,” and it’s clear he embodies all three. Whether he’s lounging in loafers or strutting in derbies, he’s the walking definition of what it means to own your look — and your confidence.

The big reveal took place live on Live with Kelly and Mark, where Kelly teased, “Believe it or not, this man is selling shoes. That’s right, shoes.” She also shared a cute tidbit: “You can see him at the corner of 54th Street and Broadway, which is practically where I met him 30 years ago.” Their playful dynamic is a reminder of just how much fun these two have with each other, and it only makes us love them more.

“I am thrilled to be named Stuart Weitzman’s first-ever men’s global ambassador,” Consuelos said. “My wife encouraged me to go for it — and put all my hours in the gym to good use!” Safe to say, he’s definitely put those hours to work. And with the stunning results we see in these photos, it’s clear that hard work, confidence, and a great pair of shoes can make all the difference.

So if you’re looking for a pair of shoes — or just a reason to stare at Mark Consuelos — you know where to look. This campaign has given us a whole new way to appreciate both style and confidence, and we’ll be following Consuelos’ lead when it comes to how to wear sneakers, loafers, and everything in between.

