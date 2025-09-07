Marriage Equality Under Fire as Barrett Plays Both Sides of the Fence

When it comes to LGBTQ+ rights, you can always count on a few buzzwords to keep us on edge—Obergefell being the most prominent. In case you’re unfamiliar, that’s the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that made same-sex marriage legal across the U.S. It’s a decision that, for many, marked a crucial victory in the fight for equality. But with a conservative-leaning Supreme Court these days, there’s a question that looms like the dark clouds of a dramatic thunderstorm: could Obergefell be on the chopping block?

Enter Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who recently addressed this very concern in an interview with CBS News. As she’s often seen as a key swing vote, her position on the matter is enough to make anyone feel like they’re reading a legal thriller. And the latest chapter? Well, it’s got us all clutching our rainbow-colored pearls.

Barrett’s Tease: “It’s Complicated”

Asked by CBS’ Norah O’Donnell whether the Supreme Court might overturn Obergefell, Barrett’s response was—let’s say—about as clear as a foggy morning. She said, “I think people who criticize the court, or who are outside the court, say a lot of different things.”

Well, that’s… not exactly what we were hoping for, right? A little more clarity, please, Justice Barrett! But here’s the kicker: this comment doesn’t exactly scream “We’re coming for your rights.” It’s more of a political waltz—dancing around the issue while giving very little away.

Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor, had his own take. In an interview with Newsweek, he read between Barrett’s lines and suggested that, based on her words, she might not be looking to reverse the right to same-sex marriage. So, that’s a glimmer of hope. But let’s not start making wedding plans for the Supreme Court just yet.

Is Barrett Really on Our Side?

Barrett’s positioning has always been a bit of a head-scratcher. Appointed by Trump, she’s got the conservative credentials—yet, she’s occasionally sided with the more moderate justices in the past. So while she may not be waving a rainbow flag, her history suggests she’s not entirely on the anti-LGBTQ+ bandwagon either.

Still, Barrett’s take on the issue of “fundamental rights” is worth noting. In her new book, which hits shelves on September 9th (yes, another justice with a book deal), she describes the “rights to marry” as “fundamental.” She even goes on to explain that certain rights—like marriage, birth control, and raising children—are part of the foundational legal landscape of the U.S.

But, here’s the thing: She’s not really saying how she feels about them, is she? She’s more or less reiterating what the law currently says. It’s like reading the script of a reality show without knowing who wins in the end. We want more than just facts, Barrett—we want action!

Will the Court Do the Right Thing?

While Barrett seems to lean toward following established doctrine, we’re still playing a game of legal Russian roulette. Justice Clarence Thomas, a key player in the conservative wing, has made it crystal clear that he’s itching to revisit Obergefell. In his opinion on the Dobbs case in 2022, Thomas suggested that the Court should reconsider all of its previous rulings on “substantive due process,” including Obergefell.

But as much as Thomas might want to turn back the clock, the truth is that Barrett’s words offer a glimmer of reassurance. It’s not like the Court is charging headfirst into a battle to undo LGBTQ+ rights. Legal experts like Rossi believe that Barrett’s stance might be one of the reasons that Obergefell is unlikely to be overturned.

For now, it looks like a majority of the Court will stick to the rule of law. But, as with all things in politics, things can change faster than you can say “We’ve got the rights to marry, but what about the rights to live?”

The Real Threat: Kim Davis and the Strange Case of the Disgruntled Clerk

Of course, the people most eager to dismantle Obergefell aren’t exactly the heroes of the story. In fact, they’re more like the villains—looking at you, Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who became famous for denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples post-Obergefell.

Davis, who once called Obergefell “egregiously wrong,” has petitioned the Court to revisit the case, arguing that it was “deeply damaging.” While some legal observers believe her case will go nowhere (because, let’s be real, Kim Davis lost her job, and public support, years ago), the fact that she’s still trying to drag us back to the past is enough to keep the LGBTQ+ community on its toes.

So, Where Do We Stand?

Barrett’s comments about Obergefell weren’t exactly a rallying cry, but they weren’t a death knell either. She might not be our greatest ally, but it seems she’s not looking to turn back the clock on marriage equality just yet. The real fight will be whether she—and the rest of the Court—maintain the current doctrine, or let the winds of political change steer them toward a more regressive stance.

For now, though, it’s crucial for the LGBTQ+ community to remain vigilant. Yes, we’ve made progress. But history has shown us time and time again that rights can be lost as easily as they’re won. So let’s keep doing what we do best—showing up, speaking out, and staying fabulous while we do it.

And if it all comes to a showdown? At least we know how to throw a protest and a party at the same time.

