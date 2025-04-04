Marvel Stud Simu Liu Gets Fans “Excited” for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

If he keeps up with these thirst traps, I’m going to give Simu Liu my ring – if you know what I mean.

The 36-year-old Marvel star sent Instagram into a tailspin on Wednesday, April 3rd, when he posted a series of photos showing off his muscle mass in nothing but a pair of loose grey sweatpants. This follows a thirst trap from back in December 2024 that he simply captioned “prepping.”

No, not that prep. We now know that he was hitting the gym in preparation to reprise his role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe… as pre-production of Avengers: Doomsday is heavily underway. This will mark Simu’s second appearance in the franchise, having played the role of Shaun (aka legendary Shang-Chi) in 2021’s Legend of the Ten Rings.

Whistles. Just kidding, I can’t whistle like that. But god damn, that’s one fine specimen of a man. Do you ever want to just… punch all the muscle to see what it would feel like under your fist? While the whole photo itself is drool-inducing, I can’t help but to zero in on the midsection. The abs, the v-line, the treasure trail… Someone hold me back, I’m going feral.

Realistically, even when the Chinese-Canadian actor isn’t hitting the gym for his next big role, he’s still extremely easy on the eyes. However, I’d like a thirst trap showing off the legs next. Let’s do the whole package, if we’re going to keep doing this dance. I’m sure the People’s Choice Award and Canadian Screen Award winning actor has many more mysteries that are waiting to be discovered… under his clothes, that is.

Where else is Simu Liu?

Simu Liu’s other noteworthy roles include Barbie, Kim’s Convenience and Arthur the King. He’ll reprise his role as Shang-Chi next in an animated adventure for Marvel Zombies. To his credit, this hottie is also an author, model, singer, and an ambassador for UNICEF Canada.

Obviously, I’m excited about Avengers: Doomsday. Channing Tatum, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal AND Simu Liu all in one place is a dream come true. Literally. Tom Holland would be the icing on the cake, and it would be one of my many fantasies come to life. “Help me, Avengers. I’ll repay you anyway I can!”

Are you a fan of Simu Liu? How do you feel about his grey sweatpants photos? Are you excited for Avengers: Doomsday, too? Comment here and on our social media platforms and let me know!