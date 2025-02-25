FRESH! Matteo Lane is Making His Hulu Debut

If you like your comedy like you like your pasta—perfectly seasoned, slightly saucy, and just the right amount of al dente—then you’re in for a treat! Matteo Lane’s stand-up special Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special is heading to Hulu, and it’s time to clear your schedule (or at least pretend you’re busy so you can binge it in peace).

Written, performed, and executive produced by the man himself, this special is a culmination of his quick wit, polylinguistic charm, and undeniable ability to make you snort-laugh while simultaneously questioning why you ever thought Chicken Alfredo was real Italian cuisine. (Spoiler: It’s not. Stop ordering it in Italy. Matteo begs you.)

And because Lane doesn’t just serve jokes—he serves pasta, too—he’s also dropping a cookbook in April 2025. If you follow his YouTube channel, you already know this man takes his Italian roots seriously. Like, “handed-down-through-generations” seriously. And lucky for us, his book is packed with recipes that even we kitchen novices can follow. Bonus: Pre-order it from Barnes & Noble, and you get a signed copy—because nothing says “I know how to cook” like a chef-less but passionate comedian autographing your cookbook.

But wait—there’s more! Matteo is also on his Can’t Stop Talking Tour (appropriate name, really). If you want to experience the magic live, grab your tickets ASAP.

Matteo Lane Upcoming Tour Dates:

Orlando, FL – Feb 28, 2025 @ 7:00 PM

– Feb 28, 2025 @ 7:00 PM Jacksonville, FL – Mar 1, 2025 @ 7:30 PM

– Mar 1, 2025 @ 7:30 PM Seattle, WA – Mar 13, 2025 @ 7:30 PM (too late, it’s SOLD OUT)

Moral of the story? Catch the special on May 16 on HUlu, pre-order the book, and for the love of Italy, stop ordering Chicken Alfredo in Italy. You can grab your tickets for his Can’t Stop Talking Tour HERE.

Source: Deadline