McDermott-Mostowy: The Gay Speedskater Redefining ‘Going for Gold’

As the countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan ticks down, Conor McDermott-Mostowy stands out not only for his speed but for his unflinching commitment to inclusivity. The Team USA speedskater is blazing a trail both on the ice and within the LGBTQ+ community, pushing boundaries while racing toward a more equitable future for queer athletes in sports.

McDermott-Mostowy’s journey to the Olympic stage is one fueled by relentless drive and a passion for the sport. In a field where the grind is long and the rewards few, he’s made waves not just for his athletic prowess but for his unapologetic visibility as a gay athlete. His story is one of resilience, representation, and a deep belief in the importance of bringing one’s authentic self to the ice—because, as he says, why just aim for the Olympics when you could aim for medals?

RELATED: The Only Pro Out Tennis Player is Not Focusing on Being an LGBTQ+ Icon

The Road to Redemption and Glory

McDermott-Mostowy’s performance at the 2023 U.S. Championships solidified his position as a top contender for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Though his finishes weren’t specifically silver and bronze at the Championships, McDermott-Mostowy’s achievements, especially in his individual events, have proven that he is on the path to greatness. A standout moment was his performance at the 2023 World Cup, which further positioned him as a serious contender for Olympic glory.

Two key races stand out as turning points in his career. The first was in Obihiro, Japan, where he got the unexpected chance to race in the team pursuit. It was a last-minute opportunity, stepping in for a teammate who had to bow out due to injury. McDermott-Mostowy and his team led the race for the first six laps before finishing third. While falling short of first place stung, it gave him the realization that he was not just an alternate—he could contribute meaningfully at the highest level.

The second came in Salt Lake City, his home turf. Still recovering from a lung infection, he balanced competition with completing his undergraduate degree. To his surprise, McDermott-Mostowy posted his highest individual finish ever in the 1000m, a time of 1:06.91—an achievement that placed him in the company of the few Americans who have broken the 1:07 barrier in the event. That moment, he says, was a “turning point.” It made him realize that Olympic and World Championship medals weren’t just a dream; they were within reach.

The Power of Community

While McDermott-Mostowy has certainly proven himself on the ice, it’s his openness about being gay in a traditionally conservative sport that has earned him admiration and solidarity from across the LGBTQ+ community. This visibility means everything to him, especially in a sport like speedskating, where queer athletes often feel isolated.

When asked about the support he’s received, McDermott-Mostowy pointed out the significance of Pride House LA’s efforts, emphasizing that solidarity from the wider LGBTQ+ community means a lot to him. “Being queer in Olympic sport can be very isolating, both inside and outside the sport,” he shared. “I barely have time to socialize outside of skating, and relocating to Salt Lake City doesn’t exactly help when it comes to queer community. So having that kind of support from the wider LGBTQ+ community really means a lot.”

It was at an event in November 2023, hosted by the Out Athlete Fund and Pride House LA, that McDermott-Mostowy was celebrated not only for his athletic achievements but for his efforts to support other queer athletes chasing their Olympic dreams. The event, which raised funds for athletes like Conor, symbolized a larger movement toward fostering greater inclusivity in elite sports—a movement McDermott-Mostowy is proud to lead.

Love for the Sport, Despite the Struggles

It’s impossible to talk about McDermott-Mostowy’s career without acknowledging the challenges he’s faced. Speedskating, as he admits, is not a sport known for its financial rewards. Despite being a consistent top-20 skater in the world, McDermott-Mostowy has never earned more than $20,000 in a year from the sport, and even that is spread over just nine months of competition. His perseverance is driven by more than just financial gain—it’s driven by passion.

“I love it,” he says. “This isn’t a sport you get rich in. You can’t use it to pay for college. The motivation has to come from within—the pursuit of excellence, the dream of going to the Olympics, and pure love for the sport.”

But it’s not just the financial hardships that have shaped McDermott-Mostowy’s career. He’s also battled illness—like a serious lung infection in 2022 and a fatigue condition that hindered his performance last season. These setbacks took their toll not only physically but mentally, forcing McDermott-Mostowy to dig deep and overcome obstacles that would have made many others throw in the towel.

Facing the Growing Backlash

As McDermott-Mostowy looks toward the future, there’s an undeniable challenge: the growing anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) sentiment, which has begun to impact sponsorship opportunities for queer athletes. Brands, once eager to show support for LGBTQ+ representation, are now hesitating to align with athletes who are openly queer. This shift has been palpable for McDermott-Mostowy, whose income heavily relies on sponsorships.

“When it comes to sponsorships, especially over the past year, I’ve noticed a shift,” McDermott-Mostowy says. “As anti-DEI sentiment grows, brands are backing away from anything that could be seen as ‘controversial.’ Being openly gay seems to fall into that category now. Since most of our income comes from sponsorships, that retreat is deeply felt.”

It’s a frustrating reality for McDermott-Mostowy, who has never let his sexual orientation define his worth as an athlete. However, he remains steadfast in his belief that queer athletes deserve to be celebrated for their talents, not hidden away for fear of backlash. In this climate, his determination to represent the LGBTQ+ community has only grown stronger.

A Legacy of Representation

While McDermott-Mostowy is laser-focused on achieving Olympic glory, he’s equally driven by the desire to leave a legacy of representation in sports—especially for young queer athletes who need to see role models who reflect their own identities.

For McDermott-Mostowy, being out and visible is not about making a statement but about living authentically. As he explained, by simply being himself, he hopes to offer future generations the freedom to pursue their athletic dreams without fear of judgment. “It’s incredibly meaningful,” he says, reflecting on the support he’s received from Pride House LA and others. “Having that kind of solidarity and support from the wider LGBTQ+ community really means a lot.”

As McDermott-Mostowy races toward Milan 2026, he’s not just chasing Olympic medals—he’s chasing a vision of a world where queer athletes can show up as their true selves and be celebrated for both their authenticity and their excellence. For him, the race is about much more than crossing the finish line. It’s about crossing barriers that have existed for far too long in the world of sports, and rewriting the rules for future generations.

It’s clear that Conor McDermott-Mostowy isn’t just a speedskater. He’s a trailblazer. And the ice? It’s melting under his wheels.

Source: Washington Blade