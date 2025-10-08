Meet Anthony Boyle: The Mustachioed Heartthrob Redefining Gay History

You know him as Arthur Guinness, the charming heir to the iconic brewing empire in House of Guinness on Netflix, but there’s a lot more to Anthony Boyle than just a perfectly groomed mustache and a knack for historical drama. Whether you’re already obsessed with his steamy on-screen moments, or you’re just discovering his undeniable talent, it’s time to get to know this rising star. Spoiler alert: you’ll want to grab a pint (or a tea, no judgment) and settle in for the ride.

From Belfast to Netflix: The Making of Anthony Boyle

Advertisement

Anthony Boyle was born in 1994 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, a city steeped in rich history and culture, which clearly shaped his career. As a young actor, Boyle found his first love in the world of theater, where his passion for the craft took center stage. He quickly made a name for himself with his remarkable performances, especially when he originated the role of Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. That role earned him an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and he was even nominated for a Tony Award, cementing his place as a theater darling.

RELATED: Anthony Boyle Goes Full-Frontal in ‘House of Guinness’

But what really set Boyle apart was his ability to effortlessly blend charm with vulnerability, a skill he brings to every role he takes on. This quality has served him well as he transitioned from the stage to TV and film, with roles in Tolkien (2019), Tetris (2023), and a highly anticipated upcoming project, Animal Within (2025). But it’s his role as the legendary Arthur Guinness in House of Guinness that has propelled him into the global spotlight.

The Man Behind the Mustache: Arthur Guinness

Advertisement

If you haven’t already fallen for Boyle’s portrayal of Arthur Guinness, you might want to check your pulse. His performance as the complex heir to the Guinness empire isn’t just about being a brooding historical figure; it’s about bringing a character to life with layers of humanity, humor, and yes, some seriously extra mustache vibes.

RELATED: Anthony Boyle’s Full Frontal—And Yes, It’s All Him, No Prosthetics

In House of Guinness, Boyle’s Arthur is unapologetically gay, a bold and empowering choice that brings a fresh perspective to a figure who, in real life, was known more for his brewing prowess than his sexuality. As Boyle himself explained in his cover interview for GQ Hype, he and series creator Steven Knight wanted to depict Arthur as someone who wasn’t ashamed of his sexual identity. “We really wanted him to feel proud of himself, and that everyone else was wrong,” Boyle said. And let’s be real—he nailed it. Arthur’s journey as a gay man in 1860s Ireland isn’t just about struggles, but about finding self-empowerment and pride in a time when those things were far from guaranteed.

Advertisement

But Boyle isn’t just playing a character with historical roots. He’s also giving us a glimpse into the experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals in Northern Ireland, where same-sex marriage wasn’t legalized until 2019—a fact that’s personal to him, as he’s just two years older than local drag queen Blu Hydrangea, who also called Northern Ireland home. This connection gives Boyle’s portrayal a unique depth, as he channels the region’s turbulent journey toward LGBTQ+ rights while navigating his own identity as an actor.

Boyle’s On-Screen Charisma Meets Off-Screen Humor

While Boyle’s role as Arthur Guinness might be what’s putting him on the map, it’s his off-screen charisma that’s winning over fans worldwide. One of the things that’s hard to miss is his sense of humor—especially when it comes to his character’s now-iconic mustache. “I wouldn’t mind a traditional sort of ’tache, but it’s these wings,” Boyle joked in his GQ interview. “It’s too much. But I’ll clip it and maybe it’ll look good at Christmas.” Not only does he embrace the ridiculousness of his own fame, but he’s also having fun with it, giving fans a peek behind the curtain while staying refreshingly humble.

Advertisement

Boyle’s quick wit and down-to-earth attitude have made him a fan favorite on social media, where he engages with followers in a way that’s both authentic and playful. There’s a rare warmth to him that feels like you’re chatting with an old friend—albeit a very talented and very hot friend.

More Than Just a Mustache: Boyle’s Career Beyond House of Guinness

While House of Guinness may be his latest breakout role, this isn’t Boyle’s first rodeo in Hollywood. Before his role as Arthur Guinness, Boyle had already made a name for himself in the theater, particularly for his portrayal of Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His stage credentials are unmatched, and he’s taken his talents to the screen in Tolkien (2019) and Tetris (2023), showing off his impressive range. But it’s clear that House of Guinness is the project that’s really bringing Boyle into living rooms (and hearts) around the world.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Boyle’s schedule is packed with exciting projects. He’s set to appear in The Altruists (an upcoming TV series) and I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (a feature film). While his current fame might be tied to Arthur Guinness, it’s clear this is just the beginning for Boyle, who’s only scratching the surface of his Hollywood potential.

A Rising Star With a Bright Future

Anthony Boyle is proving that talent, authenticity, and a good sense of humor are the ultimate recipe for stardom. Whether he’s commanding the screen as a historical figure or making us laugh with his witty remarks, Boyle is a rising star with a future as bright as his now-famous mustache. And while we’re all waiting to see what’s next for him, one thing’s for sure: he’s got our attention, and we’re not letting go anytime soon.

So, if you haven’t already, check out House of Guinness on Netflix and join the legion of new fans who can’t get enough of Anthony Boyle. And, while you’re at it, grab a pint in honor of the man who’s making historical dramas—and mustaches—cool again.