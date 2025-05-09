Meet Leo, the Internet’s Hottest AI Twink and Least Real Frenchman

There’s a new crush on the timeline, and he’s got everything a gay heart could want: soft brown eyes, perfect abs, and that distinctly European aura that suggests he knows how to order wine. His handle? @leo.boy2005. His vibe? AI-generated Parisian fantasy. His secret? He might not be real.

Welcome to the uncanny valley of gay thirst traps, where @leo.boy2005—affectionately dubbed the “AI twink” of the moment—has amassed tens of thousands of followers by weaponizing a flawless jawline and what we can only describe as suspiciously fluid pectorals.

If you’ve already followed him, don’t panic. You’re in good company—and by good company, we mean thousands of other people who were also briefly charmed by a smile that, apparently, was rendered by a GPU.

The twink in question popped onto the cultural radar thanks to X user @milkywhitetits, aka the ever-watchful drag and makeup artist Jonnie Reinhart, who posted screenshots of @leo.boy2005’s reels and warned:

“This fake AI “twink” has convinced at least 75 thousand people that he’s real.”

Reinhart didn’t stop there. In a follow-up post, he wrote:

“I’ve seen several of these kinds of profiles and I find them so utterly disturbing and sexless. ppl r lusting after a hollow facsilime of twinkdom? deeply sad.”

Disturbing? Yes. Sexless? Debatable. Because let’s be honest—Leo might be fake, but he’s hot in that eerie, futuristic, Blade Runner kinda way. And if you squint (or scroll fast enough), you almost forget his skin texture sometimes looks like it was applied with the “watercolor brush” in Photoshop.

Per Reinhart’s informal investigation, the creators behind Leo’s content are “raking in money” from users who believe they’re interacting with a real boy. He says the videos show a “real human body but the face is an AI filter.”

Leo’s bio on these platforms does include a disclaimer:

“Some of the content (not all!) on this page may be enhanced or creatively generated using digital tools for an improved visual experience.”

That’s like saying some of the chicken nuggets at McDonald’s are chicken. Technically true, but you’re still biting into something…else.

More troubling is Leo’s forever-teenage aesthetic. His profile age is listed as 19, with a birth year of 2005. On another page, it’s 2006. Reinhart points out this digital fountain of youth, tweeting:

“Another of his pages has 2006 so it’s like – oh i see the birth year will just move up every year so he can be 19 forever like some demented Dorian Gray sex robot.”

Creepy? A little. Confusing? Very. If he was born in 2005, he’d be turning 20 this year. But his profile says 18. Which is… not how time works.

But let’s be honest: the real goldmine here is the content. The reels are a surreal mix of “hot guy aesthetics” and glitchy nonsense, like one where Leo is standing shirtless in a Parisian café, grabbing a toothpick from a burger, which then—magically, hauntingly—transforms into a French fry.

Voilà!

Don’t get us started on the baguettes. So many baguettes. In one clip, they hover miraculously in his backpack as he struts through Paris with a beret perched jauntily on his smooth, too-even skull.

Then there are the captions. Oh, the captions. A personal favorite:

“The worst feeling is being rejected by everyone because I prefer older men from 20 to 95.”

Girl. Babe. Honey. That’s not a caption—that’s a cry for help disguised as a Daddy bait tweet.

Now, we’re not here to kink-shame. If your ideal man is a CGI sketch with dad issues and glitchy elbows, that’s between you and your PayPal account. But there’s something unsettling about a growing wave of gay men thirsting after literal pixels.

Let’s not forget: we spent decades fighting for representation and authenticity. So maybe, just maybe, we can ask for our twinks to be at least partially organic?

Still, this isn’t about cancelling Leo. We’re not suggesting you unfollow (you won’t). Just consider this a gentle PSA from your queer big sibling: if the bread doesn’t move when the man moves, he’s probably not real.

And if his abs look like they’re trying to escape his body? You’re not in love—you’re in Blender.

Do you think AI influencers are harmless fun, or a sign we’re hurtling toward a very sexy apocalypse?