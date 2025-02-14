Love is Blind Returns for Season 8 with Even More Hot Men!

Starting today, Love is Blind season eight is airing exclusively on Netflix. So, obviously, we need to take a good look at the men who are about to cause some drama!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Love is Blind is a reality TV series focusing on finding a perfect match… but there’s one big catch. The daters never actually see each other, there’s always a wall between them. The first time they meet is after a series of dates when they decide to get married. Once they see each other, they get engaged and have just over a month before they’re at the altar… deciding if they should wed or go their separate ways.

Love is Blind is hosted by Nick & Vanessa Lachey. It always remains as the #1 show on Netflix while airing its “pods” of episodes. See what I just did there?

Why do we need more Love is Blind?

Listen, there’s two things I love more than anything else on this planet… Attractive men and reality TV. So, when they go hand in hand, it’s pretty much perfection.

With that in mind, I created a brief slide show of the men participating in Love is Blind season eight. As a disclaimer, some of the 16 potential suitors are not included due to the fact that they don’t have any recent shirtless content, or they just don’t have social media accessible.

Tom – @tomdann



Scott – @scottie_111



Joey – @joeykid34



Hugo – @hugo_orieny



David – @davidbettenburg



Dan – @danielhastings_



Ben – @benjaminjbsmith



Alex – @iamalexbrown



Adam – @adambevis5

Love is Blind season eight is airing now exclusively on Netflix.

What do you think of the men based solely on the photos above? What do you think of the men based on watching the show already? Is there anyone you love or hate right off the bat? What do you think of the show in general? Let me know all your thoughts here and on social media!