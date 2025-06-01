The Miami Effect + Beef And The Fur + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Patrick McDonald, who was deep in thought.
Alejo Ospina served up some selfie side-eye:
Wyatt Cushman enjoyed ‘the Miami effect.’
Fran Tomas went full “banana leaf mode.”
Trevor Bell was down for a ride:
Gustavo Correa couldn’t resist a gym selfie:
Felipe said ‘bye’ to May with a photo dump:
Larry was primed in pink for a pool party:
Killian posed with a mystery pair of feet:
Noah Richter got his hairs cut:
Petr Hollesch shared the view:
The men of MegaWoof landed in Atlanta:
Kevin Davis celebrated the end of a long journey:
Michael had a point to make about social media:
Pierre Vuala declared the arrival of Summer:
Aaron brought the beef and the fur:
Luis paused for a pic in the pool:
DWTS pro Ezra Sosa says he’d be willing to go full Chippendales:
Daniel Kopecky took a post-gym stroll.