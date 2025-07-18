Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone has never shied away from pushing boundaries—or buttons—and his most recent comments have fans swooning all over again. The 365 Days actor, who skyrocketed to international fame for his steamy portrayal of mafia boss Massimo Torricelli, is adding even more heat to his already sizzling reputation.

Let’s rewind to 2021, when the internet went into a collective meltdown over that photo—Michele and co-star Simone Susinna, shirtless, sun-drenched, and soaked, posing like a Dolce & Gabbana fantasy come to life. The caption? “I’m a liar.” The timing? Pride Month. The speculation? Immediate and loud. Fans were convinced it was a dramatic, artistic coming out post. But alas, Morrone quickly shut those rumors down—graciously, but firmly.

“I’m a big supporter of the LGBT community,” he said. “There’s a lot of young guys and young girls… they would love to come out but they don’t do it because of their families.” While not an admission, his support spoke volumes—and for many, that still made him a gem in their eyes.

Fast-forward to 2024 and Morrone is back in the headlines—but this time, he’s turning up the cheeky honesty. In an interview on the Italian talk show Belve, hosted by Francesca Fagnani, the smoldering actor was asked if he’s ever kissed a man off-screen.

Without blinking, Morrone leaned in (figuratively and perhaps even literally, if we’re manifesting) and said, “I kissed other men in my life out of curiosity. There was no feeling involved.” Just like that, the internet had a brand-new favorite soundbite—and a renewed crush.

And let’s be real: this isn’t shocking news for anyone who’s been watching the 365 Days saga unfold. In the most recent installment, The Next 365 Days, Morrone and Susinna take things further than ever before. While the films are usually praised (or, more accurately, criticized) for their wild plotlines and steamy content, this latest chapter turned heads for one specific scene. Mid-threesome—yes, mid-threesome—Massimo and Nacho lock eyes, and then lips, in a passionate tongue-laced moment that had audiences everywhere pausing and rewinding.

Call it gay baiting, call it fan service, call it whatever you want—but fans loved it.

Online comments flooded in:

“I love an honest and real man.”



“Bravo for being open. He’s straight but curious—respect.”



“How lucky are some people?”

Since breaking out with 365 Days in 2020, Michele Morrone hasn’t slowed down. Alongside returning to his DNI roots, he’s crossed over to Hollywood with roles in Another Simple Favor alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. From erotic thrillers to dark comedic cameos and now candid interviews, Morrone continues to prove that curiosity may have killed the cat—but it’s doing wonders for his career.

So here’s to Michele: curious, captivating, and confidently complex. We’ll keep watching—whether it’s in 365 Days… or less.