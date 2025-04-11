Michelle Buteau and Peppermint On ‘Survival of the Thickest’ Season 2

Survival of the Thickest – the hit Netflix comedy co-created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel – is back for a second season, and it’s bolder, funnier, and even more heartfelt than before.

Inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays, the series follows Mavis Beaumont, played by Buteau, a Black, plus-size stylist navigating the complexities of love, ambition, and self-worth while building her brand and embracing her body with confidence (and, of course, a little lip gloss). Season 2 finds Mavis confronting past romances, exploring new ones, and making career moves that test her resilience and self-discovery.

The new season also deepens the emotional stakes, celebrating the beauty of chosen family, queer joy, and artistic expression. Stepping further into the spotlight is Mavis’ best friend, played by LGBTQ+ icon Peppermint, who gets a standout storyline – including a potential Prince Charming of her own.

From nuanced portrayals of men’s mental health to powerful explorations of healing, reinvention, and sisterhood, Survival of the Thickest continues to amplify Black and queer voices with humor, heart, and authenticity.

The ensemble cast also features Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Instinct recently caught up with Buteau to dive into what’s ahead this season, the challenge of translating deeply personal stories into scripted comedy, and how fashion becomes a tool for empowerment and storytelling. We also spoke with Peppermint, who shares what drew her to Survival of the Thickest, how her character grounds Mavis through life’s chaos, and how the series proudly centers trans joy and representation. Plus, she spills the tea on what a spin-off starring her character might just look like.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Michelle Buteau…

Peppermint…