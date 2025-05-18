Mike Manning Bodies the Internet with One Shirtless Wrestler Pose

by

When soap hunk and Emmy-winner Mike Manning responded to a fan challenge with two simple characters — “Ok… 😏” — he didn’t just accept the dare. He drop-kicked it into thirst trap history.

Mike Manning
Source: @linmccauley3592

It all started on X (formerly Twitter, but still definitely where bad decisions are made), when a user threw down the gauntlet:
 “Hey @mike_manning_ I challenge you to take that 👕 off and pose like a professional wrestler 🤼 let’s see what you got! #poselikeyourfavoritewrestler.”

Mike Manning
Source: @mike_manning_

Manning, never one to back down from a cheeky request — or an opportunity to showcase the results of what we assume is a diet made exclusively of boiled chicken and gym selfies — simply replied:
 “Ok… 😏”

Mike Manning
Source: mike_manning_

Cut to a few days later, when Manning detonated Instagram with a photo shoot that could melt ring ropes. Clad in little more than attitude and abs, he struck a pose straight out of the Randy Orton playbook, captioning it:
 “Did I understand the assignment? 🤼 #WWE#wrestling#gym#workout#gains@wwe@wwe_on_netflix”

Mike Manning
Source: mike_manning_
Mike Manning
Source: mike_manning_
Mike Manning
Source: mike_manning_

Understand it? Babe, he graded it, lectured on it, and then gave it extra credit.

Mike Manning
Source: mike_manning_

Manning has come a long way since his breakout on The Real World: D.C. in 2009. Fans of the actor know him as Charlie Dean from Days of Our Lives, and more recently as Bradley Smith, the bisexual heartbreaker with a conscience (and killer biceps) on Beyond the Gates, daytime’s groundbreaking new soap. That show, by the way, is making television history as the first-ever Black-led hour-long daytime soap, co-produced by CBS Studios and the NAACP.

Mike Manning
Source: mike_manning_
And speaking of Beyond the Gates — while the residents of its fictional, pristine Maryland suburb are hiding juicy secrets behind ivy-covered gates, Manning is out here breaking down every wall (especially the fourth one, with his IG thirst) and letting it all hang out… respectfully.

Mike Manning
Source: mike_manning_

But don’t let the protein shakes and sweat fool you. Mike’s not just a pretty face with wrestler pecs. The man has produced credits on The Passion Project, Youthful Daze, and The Bay — proving he’s just as comfortable calling the shots behind the camera as he is causing chaos in front of it. (Multitalented and shirtless? Choose a struggle, Mike.)

In a world where queer audiences have often had to squint at subtext and crumbs of representation, Manning’s presence — as both an LGBTQ+ advocate and actor who’s never shied away from queer roles — is the main course. His unapologetic openness, both professionally and personally, is a breath of fresh air in an industry that often prefers its stars perfectly closeted.

Mike Manning
Source: mike_manning_

So when a fan jokingly asked him to “pose like your favorite wrestler,” he didn’t just flex. He gave us something else to believe in: the power of play, the joy of visibility, and the absolute gift of a man who knows the internet is for the gays — and acts accordingly.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays at 2 PM ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. But if you’re just here for thirsty content, you might want to set your notifications to “on” for @mike_manning_.

Got a favorite Manning moment or another soap star who gets your pulse racing?

