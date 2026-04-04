Miley Cyrus Joins Drag Race Royalty with Lifetime Achievement Award

Miley Cyrus just earned herself a place in Drag Race history, and we’re not just talking about her epic musical collaborations. The Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to her during the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 finale on April 17—marking a momentous occasion in the world of drag, pop culture, and everything fabulous.

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A Who’s Who of Honorees

This award, which made its debut in 2023, is not your average trophy. First given to iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie, the honor has since been bestowed on legends like Liza Minnelli and Elvira. Now, Miley will join this exclusive club, cementing her status as a beloved figure in both mainstream and drag culture. As RuPaul’s Drag Race wraps up its season, the queens will bring their fiercest looks and wildest performances to compete for the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, and it’s only fitting that Miley is there to witness it all.

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Miley’s Moment to Shine

Miley will grace the stage as a guest star during the grand finale, where the top queens will lip sync for the crown to “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved”—a track from her latest album, Something Beautiful, featuring Naomi Campbell. No pressure, queens, but performing to a Miley song? That’s a moment nobody is going to forget. The grand prize? A cool $200,000. But the real treasure? The honor of being crowned the latest Drag Superstar.

The season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race on January 2, 2026, made waves, breaking viewership records and setting the stage for one of the most dramatic seasons in the show’s history. And as the competition heads toward its thrilling finale, fans are buzzing with anticipation for what’s to come next.

Viral Karen Challenge

But it’s not all glamour and glitz just yet. Before we crown a winner, we’ll get to see the queens battle it out in a chaotic improv challenge inspired by those viral “Karen” meltdowns we all know and love to hate. And the cherry on top? Paradise and Hacks star Julianne Nicholson will be guest judging, which promises to bring a whole new level of sass to the table.

All-Star Judging Panel

Of course, we can’t forget the all-star judging panel that’s been with us all season: RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison, who continue to keep the drama and commentary flowing as only they can.

The queens vying for the crown this season have been giving us nothing but fierce looks, sharp tongues, and big personalities. With standout contestants like Athena Dion, Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, and Vita VonTesse Starr, it’s been a rollercoaster of fashion, fun, and fierce competition. Each of them has brought something unique to the table, making this season one for the history books.

Get Ready for a Beautiful Night

So, whether you’re tuning in to see Miley’s well-deserved award, the jaw-dropping lip sync battles, or the one-liners from RuPaul and the judges, you’re in for a treat. One thing is for sure: RuPaul’s Drag Race never disappoints, and Miley Cyrus is about to take this legendary finale to new heights.

The premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

Standing with Jason, Moises, Cody, Ana Maria, and Shanica the cast I grew up with was a full-circle moment I’ll never forget. We found our way back home, and it felt so good. Thank you for growing up with us. We love… pic.twitter.com/LkSihKj3MK — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 25, 2026

Get ready, queens—it’s going to be a beautiful night.

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Source: Deadline