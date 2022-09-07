Moments When Nico Greetham Had Us Floored on Social Media

Nico Greetham is known for playing the role of Nick in the teen comedy drama entitled ‘Love, Victor,’ which concluded in June with a third season.

Aside from that, he also appeared in a number of episodes in ‘American Horror Story’ wherein he played the characters Cal Cambon and Dennis. He also portrayed the roles of Zinn and Paul Theodore Winowski in “The Naughty List” and “Drive” episodes of ‘American Horror Stories.’

Speaking of his recent portrayal in ‘American Horror Stories,’ the 27-year-old actor flexed his hot bod for some scenes wherein he was wearing nothing but briefs, and it made people go wild on social media.

Greetham sure knows his followers very well, as he posts a couple of thirst traps here and there, and we’re certainly not complaining. On that note, let’s take a good look at some of his social media posts that had us floored:

Here’s him in his ball gag scene…

AHStories Ep 3 is out on Hulu now! pic.twitter.com/BDzLg3NUEO — Nico Greetham (@nicogreetham) August 5, 2022

He’s looking very comfortable posing in nothing but briefs at this point.

Here’s a black and white moment…

And he looks beautiful nonetheless.

Moreover, Greetham also shared on Twitter on August 27 that he auditioned for the role of the notorious killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the upcoming crime drama series entitled ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’

His fellow ‘American Horror Story’ star Evan Peters got the part, but despite that, he expressed his excitement for the show, as well as his experience during the audition.

fun fact: I auditioned for this role before Evan was attached. Let me stress the excitement I have to witness this legend of a man play this role. Though I’ll say, getting to the end of this audition process was also quite exciting. A dream to be a serial killer (on screen…) pic.twitter.com/z2W5xxktaG — Nico Greetham (@nicogreetham) August 26, 2022