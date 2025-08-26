Morgxn Talks New, Bold EP, Reclaiming Space in the South, and More

Queer singer-songwriter and Nashville native Morgxn has always blurred lines between genres, expectations, and identities.

With a Top 10 Alternative Radio hit under his belt (“Home” ft. Walk the Moon), national TV appearances (including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Kelly Clarkson Show), and performances on some of the biggest festival stages, Morgxn’s music has long served as both a sonic journey and a vehicle for truth-telling.

Now, with the release of his deeply personal new EP, Heartland: Part I, Morgxn invites listeners into his most intimate space yet – literally and emotionally. Written and recorded on the rural Tennessee farm he shares with his husband, the five-track project offers a tender, soul-stirring reimagining of what the “heartland” can look and feel like through the lens of queer love, vulnerability, and defiant joy in the face of erasure.

Instinct recently caught up with the musician to talk more about Heartland and how his Southern upbringing shaped his sense of self and artistry. He also opens about what he hopes listeners will take away from the new EP, the powerful message behind its lead single “H O L Y,” what it means to bring queer joy to less accepting places and what’s in store for Heartland: Part II.

Check out the full video interview below.

