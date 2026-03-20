NASCAR’s Daniel Dye Suspended Over Homophobic ‘Gay Voice’ Mockery

Well, well, well. It looks like NASCAR has found itself in the middle of another PR pit stop, this time thanks to driver Daniel Dye. The 22-year-old racer from Kaulig Racing found himself suspended after some questionable behavior on a livestream—because apparently, opening sports cards wasn’t enough of a thrill for him. Instead, he decided to turn up the volume on the drama by mocking IndyCar driver David Malukas in what he called a “gay voice.” Yeah, you read that right.

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What Happened on the Livestream?

So, let’s break it down: Dye was on Whatnot, casually unpacking trading cards, when he started sharing a story about meeting Malukas last year. “I was like, ‘Do y’all race any ovals?’” Dye said, likely with a mix of confusion and not knowing how to make small talk in the racing world. But the real controversy came when Dye, trying to imitate Malukas, put on a high-pitched, exaggerated voice and added a few “Oh my gosh!” and “Love you, Roger!” for flavor. You know, just a little sprinkle of mockery with a side of homophobic vibes. Because that’s exactly what the livestream needed, right?

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Now, we’re not here to throw shade at sports card unboxings (they can be thrilling, really), but Dye’s “impression” definitely didn’t win him any fans. The clip went viral faster than a NASCAR lap, and NASCAR and Kaulig Racing wasted no time in slapping him with a suspension.

Dye’s Apology—And the Aftermath

Dye, realizing he may have gone a little too far, posted an apology: “I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people,” he wrote. “That’s not how I want to represent myself.” Well, finally, a bit of self-awareness. But was the apology enough? Dye also mentioned he has close friends in the LGBTQ+ community and would never want to make them feel less than themselves. Great. But, here’s the thing—intention doesn’t always match impact. Dye may not have meant harm, but that doesn’t change the fact that his “impression” landed like a tire blowout on a straightaway.This Isn’t His First Suspension

This isn’t the first time Dye’s had a run-in with controversy. In 2022, he was suspended for allegedly punching a high school classmate in the groin. Because, naturally, that’s what all professional athletes do, right? Sigh. But hey, let’s give him credit for at least trying to apologize this time—though we’re still waiting for the “I won’t do it again” to fully kick in.

The Bottom Line

Here’s the bottom line: Being an ally isn’t about making grand apologies after getting caught in a mess—it’s about taking accountability and learning. We really hope this suspension serves as a reminder that sports, like any other space, should be inclusive and respectful. So, to Daniel Dye: Step up your game. And next time you’re unboxing cards, maybe just stick to the cards and leave the impressions to the professionals.

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Source: NBC News and People