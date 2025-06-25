If you haven’t binge-watched all eight episodes of Olympo on Netflix yet… what exactly are you doing with your life? Go ahead, add it to your queue. We’ll wait. Back? Great. Because once you hit “play,” you’ll understand why Olympo has climbed to the top of Netflix’s Non-English Shows chart faster than you can say, “Juan Perales.”

Premiering at #1 with over 3.2 million views and 20.5 million hours watched in its first week, Olympo is already proving it’s more than just another moody, mysterious drama. It’s fierce, emotional, sexy as hell—and a lot of that heat also comes courtesy of rising Spanish heartthrob Juan Perales.

Born in Madrid, Juan isn’t a complete newcomer. You might’ve caught a glimpse of him in 4 Estrellas or noticed him in Élite Season 8, where he played Bernat—a smaller role, sure, but enough to get us wondering who’s that? Now, in Olympo, he’s fully stepped into the spotlight as Sebas Senghor. And trust us, you won’t be forgetting that name anytime soon.

Sebas might be a little more quiet on the show, but his storyline is anything but. Especially when it involves steamy screen partner Agustín Della Corte, who plays Roque Pérez, the openly gay rugby player grappling with pressure, pain, and passion. Let’s just say episode 5? Phew. If you watched it once, you probably went back for a few closely studied replays.

It’s in this episode that Sebas, who’s still closeted on the show, offers comfort to an injured Roque. But this isn’t your typical “shoulder to cry on” moment. What starts as a tender exchange quickly escalates into one of the most intense, magnetic, not-safe-for-anywhere (except maybe your locked bedroom) scenes Netflix has ever dared to give us. Roque tops. Sebas bottoms. And you? You’ll be grabbing a pillow to scream into. Trust us, we just did.

But Juan Perales isn’t just a pretty face (and rock-solid body). Off-screen, he’s refreshingly down to earth. Known for his consistent gym grind and wholesome energy, Juan regularly shares his routines and daily life with fans, reminding us that confidence and kindness go a long way—especially when paired with an eight-pack and brooding eyes.

o berro que eu dei com essa cena vocês não tem noção, não esperava o sebas como pass logo na primeira cena dele com o roque #olympo pic.twitter.com/g58KPOPPxb — augustō‎ ᱬ (@auguztofg) June 24, 2025

So yes, stream Olympo. Watch it. Rewatch it. Skip to the Sebas and Roque’s scenes—we won’t judge. In fact, we’ll be right there with you. And if Juan Perales keeps this up? We’ll be seeing a lot more of him. (Hopefully…literally.)