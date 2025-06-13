New Music for June as varied as our Pride Celebrations

Can you believe we’re already coming up on the middle of Pride Month? What better time to break out a great set of new music for all of us to enjoy, which include two covers, a totally new artists, and a sassy British woman who tells it like it is.

7. Rorey – “Nobody’s Fault But My Own”

Rorey has been called “Grunge” which I fail to see that as to me she is more a dreamy Billie Eilish meets Camera Obscura. She tackles her bi-polar diagnosis with her music, the omnipresent theme in her life, and how she deals with it. Another great listen with a theme many of us are struggling with. Hat’s off to Rorey for opening herself up like this.

This single is to be released next week, so enjoy the sneak peek. Rorey’s next EP is called “Dysphoria”, which has a lot to offer for members of the community.

Website

6. Chris Garneau – “Canon”

NYC fringe vocalist Chris Garneau always has something interesting to give us. This one is a bit haunting, and still catchy, nothing you would ever expect to hear on the radio, you heard it here first (Premier June 12th very late in the evening if you know what I mean). Give the new music a listen and enjoy the pride vibe.

Chris Garneau Website

5. Kate Nash – “GERM”

This thick accented British singer is laying out the amount of sexual violence against women, queer people, and any other marginalized group of people. I got assaulted with these statistics, that in sheer volume are terrifying. Noting that there is yet to be reported a single instance of a woman being threatened by a trans person in a bathroom.

She banters on about toxic masculinity, and gender norms are social constructs, “It’s all a load of bollocks”. A powerful piece that I had to go over several times, a shout out to all my harmless trans friends.

Kate Nash website

4. Bibi Lucille – “To Be Damned”

Acting in Amazon Prime’s “Purgatory”, “Trust”, and “I am Sophi”, Bibi Lucielle has released a few wonderful tracks about the constant war between the LGBTQ community and religions.

This jazzy James Bond opening tune discusses the constant threat of damnation, and the soul who can’t give in to those threats. Quite a number, more to come.

https://www.instagram.com/bibi_lucille/

3. David Franklin Courtright ft Angel Olsen – “boy”

Releasing his debut album Brutal Tenderness, David created a love poem to that child-self, and to the person today who can exist in these realms of sadness without the compulsion to run from them or bury or hide them from the world. And in that patient practice, can touch and inhabit and know those sadnesses while being able to also know and touch and inhabit joy, and love, and inner peace. To be released on August 8th

2. GAYC/DC – “Gay Boy Boogie”

We already know GAYC?DC, cause, well, I love them and I think you all should too.

They did a cover of AC/DC’s “Bad Boy Boogie” and true to their antics, just changed one word in the title, and thus the entire meaning of the song was taken over with homoerotic imagery.

They also paid tribute to Twisted Sister, laying it on top of their video from 1985 “I Wanna Rock”, (intro changed the R to a C) all of this won a personal kudos from Twisted Sister’s Dee Snyder himself.

GAYC/DC website

1. Limahl – “A Horse With No Name”

The first fanboy interview I ever got to do was with Limahl, the famed vocalist for the ’80s synth pop band “Kajagoo”. He’s most known for his solo hit single “The Neverending Story”. Now, Limahl has just released a cover of America’s 1972 hit “A Horse With No Name”, a song I always loved. And now I’m loving his take on this one. Enjoy

Limahl website