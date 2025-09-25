Okay, gays, take a deep breath—because Nicholas Alexander Chavez just took ours away. The Monsters: Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star is serving peak sweaty, shirtless fantasy in his new Jacquemus + Nike “Moon Shoe” campaign, and honestly? We need a minute.

The 26-year-old Emmy winner, who broke hearts and raised eyebrows as Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital, has officially traded soap opera melodrama for sweat-drenched studio moves. In the campaign, Chavez bends, twists, and unfurls his flexibility like it’s nothing—showing off not just his insanely toned body, but also a playful, fluid side fans haven’t really seen before. It’s not just acting. It’s not choreographed sex appeal. It’s just raw, sweaty motion—and it’s hot.

But don’t let the thirst trap fool you. Chavez isn’t just flexing abs for the camera. The actor’s star is rising fast, thanks to a streak of gutsy, genre-spanning roles. After tackling Lyle Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters, he came back in Murphy’s twisted universe with Grotesquerie where he traded courtroom tension for something darker.

Talking to Pink News about his role as Father Charlie, Chavez explained:

“One of the nicer parts about playing Father Charlie is that I could just follow my impulses and I trusted my instincts. Everyone around me enabled me to make really bold choices. With Lyle, there was intensive preparation. This one was more raw, unbridled impulse.”

That word—impulse—might just be the perfect through line for Chavez’s career right now. Whether he’s inhabiting the tightly wound menace of a Menendez brother, channeling instinct as a priest caught in chaos, or flexing his body in a dance studio, he’s pushing himself into unexpected territory. And he makes it look effortless.

If you’re not already convinced Chavez is about to become a household name, here’s another reason: he’s currently filming The Technique, a psychological thriller stacked with a cast that includes Kelsey Asbille, Ben Platt, Emma Roberts, Laura Harrier, and Noomi Rapace. With names like that, plus Chavez’s horror–thriller edge, this one’s destined to be buzzy—and creepy in the best way.

It feels like Chavez thrives most when he’s balancing two extremes: carefully controlled intensity on one hand (Lyle Menendez), and instinctual, full-bodied freedom on the other (Father Charlie, the Jacquemus shoot). The sweet spot? Somewhere in between, where we get to watch an actor who knows how to commit—to impulse, to sweat, to story.

And let’s be honest, we’re not complaining about the visuals. Nicholas Alexander Chavez is delivering the vibes, the heat, and the craft. If this is what 26 looks like on him, then Hollywood better clear a bigger dance floor—because this rising star is only just getting warmed up.