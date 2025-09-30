Nicholas Galitzine’s Birthday Bicep Pic Sets the Gay Internet on Fire

It may have been Nicholas Galitzine’s birthday, but the Cinderella heartthrob wasn’t the one receiving presents—he was giving them. And what better gift than a bicep selfie that’s sent the gay internet into a collective swoon?

Nicholas Galitzine’s Birthday

On Monday, September 29th, Galitzine turned 31 and, like the true gem he is, decided to share his milestone with his followers. The actor, who has become a staple on both the big screen and the hearts of queer fans, posted a series of snaps to his Instagram. These included behind-the-scenes shots from his upcoming projects, including 100 Nights of Hero, where he stars alongside Emma Corrin and Charli XCX, and a look at a stunt rehearsal for Masters of the Universe. For a man who’s spending his days transforming into He-Man, he clearly has no issue with flexing for the camera.

“Another year of fun, thanks for the birthday love,” Galitzine wrote, humble as always. The comments section was a virtual love-fest, full of birthday wishes and admiration. But it was one very specific post that had fans of all orientations hitting the “like” button at full throttle.

The object of desire? A casual, yet absolutely electric selfie taken while riding in a lift. The actor, decked out in loose joggers and a tight-fitting tank top, casually flexes his muscular biceps like it’s no big deal. But trust us, it is a big deal. Those arms? They practically have their own Instagram following now.

Basements Flooded

The image immediately set the internet on fire, especially in those corners of the web that appreciate an extra level of commitment to physique, especially when it comes from a man who’s already played a prince in Cinderella and is soon to be immortalized as He-Man.

Fans couldn’t help but react, flooding the comment section with their thoughts:

His role in Masters of the Universe had already sent pulses racing earlier this year, when Galitzine announced that filming had wrapped. “It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it,” he posted alongside a shadowy, thirst-worthy image of himself showing off his sculpted physique. And as much as fans were obsessed with his He-Man transformation, it turns out that the birthday bicep selfie may just be the real star of the show.

Other Non He-man Projects?

In addition to his Masters of the Universe stint, Galitzine is keeping busy with other exciting projects. Fans can catch him in 100 Nights of Hero, and he’s also signed on for the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue, which promises even more queer representation. On top of that, he’s gearing up for The Mosquito Bowl, a WWII-era drama where he plays a US marine recruit.

It’s clear that Galitzine isn’t just for the gays—he’s for the entire universe. Whether he’s flexing his muscles, delivering heart-melting performances, or just living his best life on Instagram, Nicholas continues to prove he’s the gift that keeps on giving. Happy birthday, indeed.