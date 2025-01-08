Nicholas Galitzine Talks Bulking Up and Preparing for He-Man

Nicholas Galitzine recently went viral after sharing a photo of himself looking absolutely jacked for his role as He-Man in Masters of the Universe. Cast in the iconic role back in May, the actor’s transformation for the film has fans buzzing about his dedication and jaw-dropping physical transformation. So how did he get ready for the role?

Nicholas Galitzine is a multi-faceted actor who has contributed to many LGBTQ+ storylines by playing queer roles; his most notable works include Red, White & Royal Blue opposite hottie Taylor Zakhar-Perez, Mary & George, The Craft: Legacy, and Legends. Galitzine is the type of actor to not be type-casted for a role; he has played a multitude of characters and his acting portfolio is constantly expanding. Interestingly enough, his latest role may be his most physically-demanding role to date–as He-Man!

Back in December, Galitzine posted an unrecognizable photo of himself as a blonde, buffed version of himself next to a Christmas tree that looked tiny in comparison to the now bulked-up Galitzine. Dressed in shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt that did nothing to hide his new physique, Galitzine looked like a new version of himself. Gay twitter even went haywire dubbing the whole transformation as “twink to twunk.”

Galitzine spoke with Vogue and cheekily shared how he achieved his new bod, telling the magazine:

“I’ve been lifting all the heavy things in the world to get into He-Man shape.”

Global Fragrance Ambassador for Emporio Armani’s latest scent, Stronger with You. And let’s just say, he’s bringing the heat—seductively grooving to the music while giving everyone a good look at his now-massive pecs. The 30-year-old actor has just been unveiled as the newestforlatest scent,. And let’s just say, he’s bringing the heat—seductively grooving to the music while giving everyone a good look at his now-massive pecs.

When asked if he assigns specific perfumes to the roles he’s played, Galitzine admitted he hasn’t done that—yet. However, as the new Global Fragrance Ambassador for Emporio Armani’s Stronger with You, he’s ready to start with He-Man, suggesting the scent will now forever remind him of embodying the iconic hero. Also, if that’s the case, He-Man will smell like power and allure—spicy violet top notes, a sweet caramel and cinnamon heart, and a warm suede, vanilla, and amber finish. A scent fit for Eternia’s mightiest!

nicholas galitzine, you are insane for this pic.twitter.com/PqW7rxqHPH — hrhprincegalitzine (@prncegalitzine) January 6, 2025

Hopefully, Nicholas will be updating us soon with more selfies and pics of his new hunky He-Man bod!