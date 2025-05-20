If you thought Nicholas Galitzine was just another pretty face, think again. The English actor is proving he’s got brains, brawn, and a creative streak when it comes to very specific on-set contributions—like brainstorming new sex positions for Mary & George. If you’re not obsessed yet, just wait.

In the steamy LGBTQ+ British historical miniseries, Galitzine stars as George Villiers, the ambitious and seductive son of Mary Villiers—played by none other than Academy Award winner Julianne Moore. Yes, that’s right. He’s her son in the series… and also the crown’s most dangerous bedroom weapon.

The show is packed with racy scenes, and Galitzine wasted no time getting down to business—literally filming four sex scenes on his first day. His character’s arc goes from sweet and fragile to completely unhinged and utterly sex-crazed, and Galitzine took the transformation in stride.

just a loverboy comforting his king as he fathoms the complex love between them. nicholas galitzine being soft and brilliant in queer as fuck show mary & george 💟 pic.twitter.com/NJhtIwrzT1 — roylblugrl 🧸 so all roses 🥀 (@roylblugrl) September 11, 2024

According to director Oliver Hermanus, things got so steamy on set that finding new positions became a creative challenge. When asked “What have you not done?” Galitzine replied, “I got fucked that way yesterday. I already did an orgy with that guy the other day. I topped that guy and bottomed for the other.” The intimacy coordinator even came armed with an iPad full of inspiration—because yes, differentiating between a French orgy and a British one became part of the job.

But Galitzine isn’t staying in the 1600s for long. He’s swapping velvet and lace for swords and loincloths in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film, playing none other than He-Man alongside Camila Mendes. The twink has officially become a twunk, and fans are more than ready for it.

From royal consort to muscle-bound hero, Nicholas Galitzine is keeping us on our toes—and very much entertained.

