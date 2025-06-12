Love is alive and well on Rodeo Drive—and it’s dressed head to toe in designer labels. Page Six has exclusively confirmed that singer and nightlife heir Nick Hissom, stepson of casino mogul Steve Wynn, is dating OnlyFans superstar Reno Gold. And from what we’ve seen, these two are giving new meaning to the phrase “power couple.”

Photo Credit: @reno_gold

The pair were recently spotted on a shopping spree in the famous luxury district, arms full of high-end bags and, from the looks of it, high spirits. Between the designer digs and shared smirks, it’s safe to say that Rodeo Drive has never looked more in love.

For those not in the know, Reno Gold is not just a pretty face with impeccable balance (more on that in a second). He’s one of OnlyFans’ top-earning male creators, reportedly bringing in $1.2 million a year, placing him eighth on the platform’s leaderboard. He’s built a loyal, enthusiastic fanbase that hangs on to every post, tweet, and—yes—cartwheel.

Photo Credit: @reno_gold

And speaking of cartwheels, Reno famously performed naked acrobatic handstands, which ended in a rather bloody accident. But a few stitches later and he was back to posting and, well, thriving. His most prized possession? His rear end—so much so that he’s reportedly taken steps to insure it for $1 million. After all, it does pay the bills.

Photo Credit: @reno_gold

And while Reno’s cheeks may be insured, Nick Hissom’s latest music video might’ve caused some other cheeks to clench—namely those of his family. Gold recently made a cameo in Hissom’s music video for his track “So Cool Babe,” a sultry visual ride that also featured porn star Hazel Hoffman, influencer Austin Casey, and model Jakob Jokerst. It was fun, sexy, and a little controversial—which, of course, made it all the more iconic.

Photo Credit: @nickhissom

Apparently, not everyone was thrilled. A source told Page Six that Hissom’s stepfather, Steve Wynn, was so upset about the video that Hissom was allegedly booted from the family’s $75 million LA mansion. Word is, staff packed his things and moved his car to the curb.

But Hissom himself sets the record straight: “I dropped the raciest video of the summer,” he told Page Six. “Did it cause tension? Sure. But name me a family dinner table that hasn’t seen tension sometimes. Bottom line: I love my family and they love me.” As for the mansion? Hissom claims he’s simply staying at a hotel to “hunker down” on work with his team.

Whether they’re making music, flipping (safely, we hope), or flaunting designer bags in Beverly Hills, Nick and Reno are clearly having a moment—and we’re all here for it.

Here’s to new love, spicy music videos, and protecting your best assets—literally.

