Ah, 2014. The year Frozen took over the world, the iPhone 6 just dropped, and Nick Jonas — formerly the cherub-faced Jonas Brother with the tightest curls and the loosest jeans (well in comparison to Joe and Kevin’s really skinny jeans) — decided he was done being “the cute one.”

Advertisement

Instead, he gave the world a gift we didn’t know we needed: the Flaunt Magazine shoot. Yes, that one. The one where he appeared in his Calvin Kleins, hard-rock abs on full display, and casually grabbed his very adult bulge like he was holding a mic before belting out a gospel chorus. And lo, the Jonas thirst era was born.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Leaves Little to the Imagination on Board a Yacht

Nick was 22, officially legal (thank you, universe), and clearly ready to show us he was no longer stuck in Disney Channel purgatory. This wasn’t Camp Rock Nick. This was Confident, Bedroom-Eyes, Boxers-Grabbing Nick. And honestly? We understood the assignment — or rather, he did.

Advertisement

The internet — gay, straight, somewhere in between — imploded. Group chats buzzed. Tumblr exploded. Screenshots were taken. Zoom-ins happened. A lot of people probably had some very confusing thoughts. One moment you were reminiscing about “Lovebug,” the next, you were wondering if you should light a candle and say a prayer. Because it was no longer just about music. Nick Jonas had entered his era of thirst — and did it with absolute respect and just the right amount of chaos.

Advertisement

Now, to be clear: it wasn’t just about the skin. The photos were artfully done. He wasn’t giving you gratuitous; he was giving you intentional. And sure, the Calvin Klein reference was a wink to Marky Mark — but Nick added his own millennial flair. It was as much a statement as it was a spectacle: I’m grown now. Take me seriously — abs, bulge, and all.

What’s more impressive? He did it without a single misstep. It wasn’t cringe. It wasn’t desperate. It was just the right level of “oh HELLO, sir.” And in the decade since, he’s aged like a fine protein shake. More muscles, more charm, and somehow… still respectful. He’s married, he’s a dad, he’s out here doing things like playing serious dramatic roles — andstill makes us swoon on the regular. Balance.

Advertisement

But back to 2014 — because it deserves to live rent-free in all our minds. That shoot wasn’t just a rebrand; it was a cultural shift. The moment we stopped thinking of Nick Jonas as “the youngest brother” and started thinking… other things.

So if you’re ever scrolling through a thirst trap thread and see a glistening Nick in his boxer briefs, just know: it was a historical moment. A cultural reset. A respectful revolution in hotness.

Nick, thank you for your service. You didn’t just drop the purity ring — you dropped the mic (and the shirt, and the pants), and we’re still applauding.