NPH and David Burtka Celebrate a Love That’s Only Getting Stronger

In a world where “Couple Goals” is almost a daily hashtag, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have redefined the term by continuing to crush it with humor, love, and the kind of bond that makes us all believe in the power of finding “the one.”

This past weekend, the dynamic duo marked an impressive 21 years together. The celebration came with a pair of heartwarming social media posts, each brimming with love, laughs, and a dose of that cheeky NPH charm.

On Instagram, Harris shared a sweet snapshot of himself and Burtka, accompanied by a caption that exuded both fondness and the perfect sprinkle of maturity: “Happy Anniversary, David. Wow, 21 years… our relationship has finally reached maturity. I love you so much. Thank you for saying yes to our first date, and thank you for continuing to have me in your life. I’m a better person because of you.”

With over 200,000 likes and a flood of heartwarming comments, including one from former Queer Eye host Bobby Berk (who’s no stranger to long-term love himself), who quipped, “Congrats ❤️ only a month longer than Dewey and I ♥️”, it’s clear that Harris and Burtka’s milestone is more than just a celebration of love—it’s a reminder that real relationships, the ones built on laughter, patience, and growth, are worth cheering for.

But the fun didn’t stop with Harris’ sentimental message. Burtka, ever the charming partner, responded with a playful yet affectionate comment: “I’ll love you till you kick me out! 😍” If that doesn’t say “true love” in a nutshell, we don’t know what does.

And just in case their posts didn’t leave enough room for their adoration, Burtka doubled down on the cuteness over on his own Instagram. Sharing a loving tribute to Harris, he wrote: “How lucky am I? 21 years with this guy. We are finally legal. Happy Anniversary @NPH What a ride we have been on. I can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

It’s clear these two have been through it all—21 years of love, challenges, laughs, and, of course, some truly memorable public moments, like when they first stepped out together at the 2007 Emmy Awards. Harris came out as gay in 2006, and the world couldn’t have been more thrilled when they became one of Hollywood’s most adored (and hilarious) couples.

Since their early days together, Harris and Burtka have created a life full of milestones. In 2010, they became dads to twins Gideon and Harper, born via surrogate, and then sealed their commitment with a beautiful wedding in Italy in 2014. More recently, the two co-hosted and produced Drag Me To Dinner on Hulu, and Harris continues to grace our screens in roles like Uncoupled and Doctor Who. Up next, he’ll be appearing in the highly anticipated Dexter: Resurrection—because, of course, the man doesn’t know how to stop being fabulous.

For a deeper peek into their life, check out the adorably candid video the couple recorded at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, where they answered some fun questions about their relationship. Spoiler alert: It’s everything you’d hope for and more.

As the years go by, it’s clear that NPH and David Burtka aren’t just setting the bar for long-term relationships—they’re doing it with humor, grace, and an unshakable love that we all admire. Here’s to 21 years, and to whatever comes next for this incredibly beautiful pair.