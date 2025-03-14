How Oliver Stark’s Walking Problem Sparked the ‘Eddie’ and ‘Buck’ Ship

We all know that fanbases are the engines that keep TV shows chugging along, but some ships… some ships have sailed straight into the hearts of viewers, leaving the actors on board trying to figure out how the hell it happened. Case in point: 9-1-1’s Eddie and Buck, played by Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark, respectively. It turns out, the origins of this iconic ship (Eddie/Buck, or “Buddie” as the fandom lovingly refers to it) all started thanks to Oliver Stark’s “lack of walking skills.” No, seriously.

In a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, Guzman explained how the ship first gained traction, and it’s both hilariously random and deeply relatable. “Because Oliver doesn’t know how to walk straight,” Guzman confessed, with a chuckle. The sheer casualness of this revelation is honestly the perfect encapsulation of why this ship resonates so strongly with fans—it’s unintentional, yet undeniably magnetic.

According to Guzman, the origin story goes back to season 2. “Eddie and Buck were walking down [the street], and we kept on bumping into each other’s shoulders,” he said. It wasn’t exactly an epic slow-motion, rain-drenched romance scene—it was just two guys walking awkwardly in the same direction. But that subtle physicality became the perfect kindling for a fire of fan speculation. Suddenly, a harmless, and honestly somewhat relatable, interaction between two characters turned into the tender, simmering “will-they-won’t-they” moment that every shipper dreams of.

And here’s the twist: Guzman insists it wasn’t even intentional. It’s one of those moments that feels so perfect, it’s almost like the universe planned it—fans picked up on it, and the ship was born.

Guzman isn’t shy about how much the audience loves it and in turn, they’ve completely embraced the possibilities. No doubt delighting fans who have long shipped the two characters. It’s a low-key acknowledgment of how, sometimes, fandoms create their own reality—and maybe it’s the actors themselves who are just along for the ride.

But, of course, it wouldn’t be a true 9-1-1 tale if there wasn’t a twist to keep things interesting. As fans know, the sexual tension between Eddie and Buck hasn’t just remained an awkward shoulder bump. While Buck’s sexuality has been explored more openly on the show (hello, kiss with Tommy in the 100th episode), Eddie is still firmly presented as straight. But fans? Well, they are not giving up. Not on Buck, not on Eddie. And definitely not on the idea of Eddie and Buck becoming a thing, eventually.

Oliver Stark himself has weighed in on this evolving storyline, expressing his desire to keep exploring Buck’s journey. “I really want to see Buck continue to explore what it is that really speaks to him,” Stark shared. And yes, that includes Tommy, the character Buck is currently exploring his feelings with. Stark is keen to see Tommy guide Buck through this process, as an older, more experienced figure.

But here’s the thing—fans aren’t content with just one character’s sexual awakening. They want the whole thing. They want Eddie to admit that maybe, just maybe, those bumps and moments aren’t just friendly. They want the tension, the chemistry, the slow-burn romance. The Eddie and Buck ship has taken on a life of its own, with fans lovingly hoping that one day, the two will find themselves on the same page—together.

Until then, though, we’ll just continue to ship them. Whether it’s an accidental shoulder bump, an intentional glance, or the electric potential of their characters sharing a quiet moment, it’s clear that Eddie and Buck’s bond is one worth following. Guzman himself sums it up perfectly: “The audience sees that, runs with it, and we encourage it.” It’s the kind of chaotic, lovable magic that makes us believe, with a little imagination, any ship could sail.

So, in case you missed it, the next time you see Eddie and Buck bumping into each other again? You know exactly what’s going on. And for the fandom? It’s just more fuel for the fire.

Source: Out