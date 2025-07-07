On Mekahel Talks New Dance Anthem, Celebrating Beauty, and More

Reality TV star and fashion designer On Mekahel is turning heads once again, but this time, it’s on the dance floor.

Venturing into music with an infectious new single titled “Pretty Boy,” this glossy, high-energy anthem is packed with playful lyrics, cultural pride, and unapologetic self-love. The track also marks a defining artistic moment for Mekahel as he steps fully into the bold persona he’s always envisioned.

“For as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to be pretty,” Mekahel confesses. “Not a doctor, not a pilot – just pretty.”

That simple-sounding wish speaks to a much deeper journey – one of transformation, self-acceptance, and reclaiming beauty on his own terms. Now, after years of inner and outer growth, he proudly embraces the reflection staring back at him, and that confidence pulses through every beat of “Pretty Boy,” which Mekahel co-wrote with his husband, Dave.

Additionally, rather than starring in the music video himself, Mekahel opted for a cheeky twist: an action figure version of himself in a Barbie-style fantasy world.

“It’s such a self-centered song,” he laughs, “so I wanted to have fun with it and not take myself too seriously.”

“Pretty Boy” is available on all streaming platforms, and Instinct recently caught up with Mekahel to talk more about it. Throughout the interview, he opens up about the emotional drive behind his desire to feel beautiful, the importance of crafting a song that celebrates queerness while challenging conventional beauty standards, and what he hopes “Pretty Boy” will unlock for him next as a musical artist.

Check out the full video interview below.

On Mekahel…

Follow Mekahel: Instagram | TikTok