Palm Royale Is Over—But Let’s Talk About the Real Loss: Ricky Martin

It’s official: Palm Royale has closed its doors after two stylish, drama-filled seasons. And while cancellations rarely feel good, this one comes with a bit of a silver lining—an ending that actually feels… complete.

According to The Wrap, the 1960s Palm Beach-set dramedy will not be returning for a third season. The show, led by Kristen Wiig, built a reputation for its glamorous aesthetic, eccentric characters, and quietly queer-friendly storytelling.

A Finale That Didn’t Leave Us Hanging

If you’re going to get canceled, at least go out on your own terms—and Palm Royale did exactly that.

Unlike its first season, which ended on a dramatic cliffhanger involving Ricky Martin’s character Robert being shot, Season 2 wrapped things up with something far softer: resolution. Fans noticed. Online reactions pointed out that the finale felt like a natural conclusion, with one viewer noting that they appreciated a show that avoids leaving audiences stranded with unanswered questions.

The Queer Heart of Palm Royale

While Palm Royale was never exclusively marketed as a queer show, it undeniably had queer appeal—and that starts with Robert Diaz.

Played by Ricky Martin, Robert brought charm, complexity, and a refreshing sense of openness to the series. His relationships and storylines added a layer of inclusivity that didn’t feel forced—it simply existed as part of the show’s world.

@appletv Watch Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin (pecs glistening) argue over who gets to continue squatting in Carol Burnett’s Palm Beach mansion. #PalmRoyale ♬ Palm Royale – Apple TV

Martin himself spoke about that evolution, noting how the show embraced Robert’s journey and relationships in a way that felt natural. And according to Wiig, who spoke with Attitude, “Everyone on our show is in love with him”—a sentiment many viewers would agree with.

In a genre often dominated by heteronormative storytelling, Palm Royale carved out space for queer characters without making them the “issue” of the plot—and that matters.

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Let’s Talk About the Real Star: The Vibes

Yes, the storytelling delivered. But let’s not pretend we weren’t also here for the visual feast.

The 1960s setting gave us everything: tailored swimwear, bold prints, oversized sunglasses, and enough poolside glamour to make you wish you lived in Palm Beach.

And the men? Let’s just say the casting department knew what they were doing.

From sun-soaked swim scenes to that undeniable chemistry between Robert (Martin) and Ben Palacios, the show consistently delivered moments that had audiences pausing… and maybe replaying.

Also: Ricky Martin. That’s it. That’s the point.

A Stylish Goodbye

The series also boasted a stacked cast, including Allison Janney, Laura Dern, and Carol Burnett, with guest appearances from icons like Patti LuPone and John Stamos. It was a lineup that brought both prestige and personality.

And while fans are understandably sad to see it go—especially in a landscape where similarly styled shows have also disappeared—there’s comfort in knowing Palm Royale didn’t overstay its welcome or leave things unresolved.

Ricky Martin is Robert, a man of many talents, a keeper of many secrets, and the mixologist behind the meanest Grasshopper in Palm Beach. Palm Royale premieres March 20 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/1iXhHYOyIE — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 24, 2024

So… Did It End Well?

Honestly? Yes.

Palm Royale may not be getting a third season, but it delivered two seasons of glamour, humor, and just enough queer sparkle to keep things interesting. And in the end, it managed something rare: a finale that feels like an actual goodbye, not an abrupt cutoff.

Not every show gets that luxury.

And for that alone, Palm Royale deserves its flowers.