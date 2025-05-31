Paul Abrahamian Books 3rd Full Time Reality TV Gig

Paul Abrahamian is making his big return to reality TV.

It was announced on Wednesday, May 28, that the Big Brother star was one of the cast members competing on the upcoming season of E!’s House of Villains. This will mark their first full time reality TV stint since 2017.

The third season of E!’s House of Villains isn’t slated to drop until early 2026, but fans are eager for the new season based on the confirmed cast list. Aside from Abrahamian, the upcoming installment will also star Drita D’Avanzo (Mob Wives), Jackie Christie (Basketball Wives LA), Plane Jane (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules) and returning queen HBIC Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

House of Villains follows reality TV “bad guys” who compete in elimination style competitions until the winner walks away with a large cash prize.

Fans of Big Brother may recognize Paul Abrahamian from season 18 in 2016 and season 19 in 2017. They’re often regarded as one of the show’s all-time greats in terms of game play.

The 31-year-old California native is also a fashion designer, collector of rare antiques, art gallery curator and owner of Dead Skull Curiosities.

Although Abrahamian has never commented publicly on their sexuality, many sources between 2020 and 2023 state that they goes by they/them pronouns; and they’re often included in Best LGBT Big Brother Contestants lists.

I don’t know too much about this reality TV star, honestly, but I used to watch Big Brother up until the mid 2010 – so I just missed their season. However, I know their face and name despite not watching the gameplay, and their legacy within the franchise is simply legendary.

