Pedro Pascal just did what most of us wouldn’t dare: he went under the scrutiny of a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. And let’s just say—being the internet’s favorite daddy? He’s handling that pressure smoother than his Mandalorian armor.

During the test, Pascal was asked a question many of us have screamed into the void: Does he consider himself a heartthrob? The 50-year-old (yes, 50—collect yourselves) started humbly with, “I don’t think I’m a—” only to be hilariously interrupted by the lie detector technician who matter-of-factly declared, “He’s lying.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Pedro Pascal Claps Back at Haters While Standing Strong for Trans Rights

Caught red-handed (or red-faced?), Pascal broke into that signature bashful smile that has fueled about a million fan edits and Tumblr posts. “That’s right,” he admitted with a grin, “yes, I’m a heartthrob.” Ding ding ding—the machine confirmed it as truth. Internet: 1. Modesty: (still) 1.

Advertisement

But does being crowned the internet’s daddy, heartthrob, zaddy (pick your preferred title) weigh heavily on Pedro’s perfectly sculpted shoulders? Not in the slightest. When asked if he feels any pressure from the label, Pascal coolly replied, “No.” The man who can juggle Star Wars bounty hunting, post-apocalyptic survival (The Last of Us fans, I see you), and red carpet charm clearly isn’t breaking a sweat over our collective thirst.

Advertisement

a very personal and emotional attached video of pedro pascal with a big smile getting a big clap that he deserved pic.twitter.com/PtHP9fkyhr — ໊ (@AbracadaBrahim) April 4, 2023

Now, if you happen to be the proud owner of a Pedro Pascal fan account—you might want to sit down for this—Pascal himself is a fan of you. That’s right, our internet daddy goes scrolling just like the rest of us mere mortals. When asked if he ever checks out fan accounts devoted to him, he smiled and admitted that he does, especially on days when he’s feeling low. His favorite? The delightfully on-the-nose “Pedro Pascal Fan Account”. A man of simple, refined tastes.

Advertisement

So whether you’re crafting memes, writing thirsty tweets, or simply admiring him from afar with a dramatic sigh—you’re on Pedro’s radar. And honestly, doesn’t that make all those late-night scrolling sessions feel a little more worthwhile?

You can watch the full Vanity Fair video HERE, if you’re ready to swoon, blush, and maybe squeal just a little more over Hollywood’s most endearing heartthrob. You’re welcome.